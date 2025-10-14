Multi Timeframe Indicator Sync

Multi-Timeframe Trend Sync
Sync Multiple Timeframes and Trade with Trend Confluence
MTTS Sync is an advanced technical indicator designed for traders seeking precision in multi-timeframe analysis. By consolidating information from multiple timeframes simultaneously, the indicator identifies points of high confluence where multiple timeframes confirm the same market direction.
MAIN FEATURES
Simultaneous Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Monitor up to 16 different timeframes simultaneously
Fully customizable configuration (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)
Instantly visualize which timeframe is bullish, bearish, or neutral
Identify confluences when multiple timeframes align
Dual Calculation System
MTTS Pro offers two professional analysis methods:
Moving Averages (MA)
Support for SMA, EMA, SMMA, and LWMA
Adjustable timeframe to suit your strategy
Identify trends and gradual reversals
SuperTrend
Algorithm based on ATR (Average True Range)
Fully configurable ATR multiplier and period
Captures dynamic movements and volatility
Entry and exit signals
Intuitive and Complete Dashboard
Modern visual dashboard Displayed directly on the chart
Automatic classification: STRONG BUY, WEAK BUY, NEUTRAL, WEAK SELL, STRONG SELL
Real-time counter for bullish, bearish, and neutral timeframes
Individual status of each timeframe with visual indicators
Customizable font size and positioning
Multi-layer Alert System
Configure notifications according to your needs:
Audio Alerts - Audio alerts in the terminal
Pop-up Alerts - Visual messages on the screen
Push Notifications - Notifications directly to your phone via MetaTrader Mobile
Smart Alerts - Detects trend changes in individual timeframes
Alignment Alerts - Notifies you when a minimum number of timeframes align
Professional Graphical Visualization
SuperTrend lines drawn directly on the chart
Upper Band (red), Lower Band (green), and Middle Line (dotted yellow)
Fully customizable colors
Clear visualization
FOR WHAT THIS INDICATOR IS FOR
Day Traders - Identify entry points with confluence between smaller timeframes
Swing Traders - Confirm medium-term trends with H1/H4/D1 alignment
Position Traders - Validate long-term positions with convergence of larger timeframes
Scalpers - Use fast timeframes (M1/M5) combined with H1 to filter signals
Traders of All Levels - Intuitive interface suitable for beginners to professionals
DETAILED SETTINGS
Timeframe Settings
TimeframesToCheck: "M30, H1, H4"
Define which timeframes to analyze (separated by commas). Examples:
For Day Trading: "M5, M15, M30, H1"
For Swing Trading: "H1, H4, D1, W1"
For Full Analysis: "M15, M30, H1, H4, D1"
Moving Average Settings
MA_Period: 50
MA_Type: "EMA"
Set the moving average type (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) and period
SuperTrend Settings
Use_SuperTrend: true SuperTrend_ATR_Multiplier: 3.0 SuperTrend_ATR_Period: 10
Adjust the sensitivity of SuperTrend by modifying the ATR multiplier and period
Color Settings
Bullish_Color: clrLime
Bearish_Color: clrCrimson
Neutral_Color: clrGray
Customize the colors to suit your chart theme
Alert Settings
Enable_Alerts: true Enable_Sound_Alert: true Enable_Popup_Alert: false Enable_Push_Notification: false Min_Aligned_TFs: 2
Full control over notifications and set how many timeframes need to align to alert.
Dashboard Settings
Show_Dashboard: true
Dashboard_FontSize: 9
Dashboard_X_Position: 15
Dashboard_Y_Position: 60
Adjust the size, font, and position of the dashboard on the screen.
USAGE STRATEGIES
Strategy 1: Total Alignment
Set 3-4 closely spaced timeframes (e.g., M30, H1, H4, D1). Operate only when they all point in the same direction (STRONG BUY/SELL).
Strategy 2: Trend Filter
Use larger timeframes (H4, D1) as a trend filter and smaller timeframes (M15, M30) for entry timing.
Strategy 3: Time Divergences
Identify moments when smaller timeframes begin to diverge from larger ones—possible reversals.
Strategy 4: Breakout Confirmation
Wait for multiple timeframes to align after a breakout to confirm movement.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Type: Chart Window Indicator
Buffers: 3 (Upper, Lower, Middle)
Supported Timeframes: All (M1 to MN)
Pairs: Compatible with all symbols (Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto, Commodities)
Performance: Optimized to avoid overloading the terminal
Calculations: Proprietary MA and SuperTrend algorithms (no dependence on external indicators)
MTTS PRO DIFFERENTIALS
Complete Analysis in a Single Indicator - No need to open multiple charts
SuperTrend Algorithm Implemented from Scratch - Accuracy and reliability
Dynamic Dashboard - Consolidated information in real time
Zero Repaint - Signals do not change after formation
Smart Alerts - Get notified only when there are relevant changes
Highly Customizable - Adapt the indicator to your trading style
Interface Professional - Clean and modern design
Clear documentation - Parameters well described in the interface
HOW TO GET STARTED
Install the indicator on your MetaTrader 5
Drag it to the chart of the desired asset
Configure the timeframes you want to monitor
Choose the method: Moving Average or SuperTrend
Adjust alerts according to your preference
Trade with confluence - wait for timeframes to align
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
MTTS Pro is a technical analysis tool that provides:
Robust analysis through multi-timeframe confluence
Reduction of false signals by requiring confirmation from multiple timeframes
Improved entry timing by identifying convergences
Overview of the market in different timeframes
This indicator does not predict the future. Always practice proper risk management.
SUPPORT
Developed by Signal Master with a focus on quality and performance.
Important Note: This indicator is a technical analysis tool. Always practice proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.
UPDATES
MTTS Pro receives regular updates with improvements and new features based on user feedback.
Current Version: 1.00
Transform your technical analysis with the power of multi-timeframe confluence