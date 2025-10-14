Multi Timeframe Indicator Sync

Multi-Timeframe Trend Sync
Sync Multiple Timeframes and Trade with Trend Confluence
MTTS Sync is an advanced technical indicator designed for traders seeking precision in multi-timeframe analysis. By consolidating information from multiple timeframes simultaneously, the indicator identifies points of high confluence where multiple timeframes confirm the same market direction.

MAIN FEATURES
Simultaneous Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Monitor up to 16 different timeframes simultaneously
Fully customizable configuration (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)
Instantly visualize which timeframe is bullish, bearish, or neutral
Identify confluences when multiple timeframes align
Dual Calculation System

MTTS Pro offers two professional analysis methods:

Moving Averages (MA)
Support for SMA, EMA, SMMA, and LWMA
Adjustable timeframe to suit your strategy
Identify trends and gradual reversals
SuperTrend
Algorithm based on ATR (Average True Range)
Fully configurable ATR multiplier and period
Captures dynamic movements and volatility
Entry and exit signals
Intuitive and Complete Dashboard

Modern visual dashboard Displayed directly on the chart
Automatic classification: STRONG BUY, WEAK BUY, NEUTRAL, WEAK SELL, STRONG SELL
Real-time counter for bullish, bearish, and neutral timeframes
Individual status of each timeframe with visual indicators
Customizable font size and positioning
Multi-layer Alert System

Configure notifications according to your needs:

Audio Alerts - Audio alerts in the terminal
Pop-up Alerts - Visual messages on the screen
Push Notifications - Notifications directly to your phone via MetaTrader Mobile
Smart Alerts - Detects trend changes in individual timeframes
Alignment Alerts - Notifies you when a minimum number of timeframes align
Professional Graphical Visualization

SuperTrend lines drawn directly on the chart
Upper Band (red), Lower Band (green), and Middle Line (dotted yellow)
Fully customizable colors
Clear visualization
FOR WHAT THIS INDICATOR IS FOR
Day Traders - Identify entry points with confluence between smaller timeframes
Swing Traders - Confirm medium-term trends with H1/H4/D1 alignment
Position Traders - Validate long-term positions with convergence of larger timeframes
Scalpers - Use fast timeframes (M1/M5) combined with H1 to filter signals
Traders of All Levels - Intuitive interface suitable for beginners to professionals
DETAILED SETTINGS
Timeframe Settings

TimeframesToCheck: "M30, H1, H4"

Define which timeframes to analyze (separated by commas). Examples:

For Day Trading: "M5, M15, M30, H1"
For Swing Trading: "H1, H4, D1, W1"
For Full Analysis: "M15, M30, H1, H4, D1"
Moving Average Settings

MA_Period: 50
MA_Type: "EMA"
Set the moving average type (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) and period

SuperTrend Settings

Use_SuperTrend: true SuperTrend_ATR_Multiplier: 3.0 SuperTrend_ATR_Period: 10

Adjust the sensitivity of SuperTrend by modifying the ATR multiplier and period

Color Settings

Bullish_Color: clrLime
Bearish_Color: clrCrimson
Neutral_Color: clrGray
Customize the colors to suit your chart theme

Alert Settings

Enable_Alerts: true Enable_Sound_Alert: true Enable_Popup_Alert: false Enable_Push_Notification: false Min_Aligned_TFs: 2

Full control over notifications and set how many timeframes need to align to alert.

Dashboard Settings

Show_Dashboard: true
Dashboard_FontSize: 9
Dashboard_X_Position: 15
Dashboard_Y_Position: 60
Adjust the size, font, and position of the dashboard on the screen.

USAGE STRATEGIES
Strategy 1: Total Alignment

Set 3-4 closely spaced timeframes (e.g., M30, H1, H4, D1). Operate only when they all point in the same direction (STRONG BUY/SELL).

Strategy 2: Trend Filter

Use larger timeframes (H4, D1) as a trend filter and smaller timeframes (M15, M30) for entry timing.

Strategy 3: Time Divergences

Identify moments when smaller timeframes begin to diverge from larger ones—possible reversals.

Strategy 4: Breakout Confirmation

Wait for multiple timeframes to align after a breakout to confirm movement.


TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Type: Chart Window Indicator

Buffers: 3 (Upper, Lower, Middle)

Supported Timeframes: All (M1 to MN)

Pairs: Compatible with all symbols (Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto, Commodities)

Performance: Optimized to avoid overloading the terminal

Calculations: Proprietary MA and SuperTrend algorithms (no dependence on external indicators)

MTTS PRO DIFFERENTIALS

Complete Analysis in a Single Indicator - No need to open multiple charts

SuperTrend Algorithm Implemented from Scratch - Accuracy and reliability

Dynamic Dashboard - Consolidated information in real time

Zero Repaint - Signals do not change after formation

Smart Alerts - Get notified only when there are relevant changes

Highly Customizable - Adapt the indicator to your trading style

Interface Professional - Clean and modern design

Clear documentation - Parameters well described in the interface

HOW TO GET STARTED

Install the indicator on your MetaTrader 5

Drag it to the chart of the desired asset

Configure the timeframes you want to monitor

Choose the method: Moving Average or SuperTrend

Adjust alerts according to your preference

Trade with confluence - wait for timeframes to align

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

MTTS Pro is a technical analysis tool that provides:


Robust analysis through multi-timeframe confluence

Reduction of false signals by requiring confirmation from multiple timeframes

Improved entry timing by identifying convergences

Overview of the market in different timeframes

This indicator does not predict the future. Always practice proper risk management.


SUPPORT

Developed by Signal Master with a focus on quality and performance.


Important Note: This indicator is a technical analysis tool. Always practice proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


UPDATES

MTTS Pro receives regular updates with improvements and new features based on user feedback.


Current Version: 1.00


Transform your technical analysis with the power of multi-timeframe confluence

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Multi indicator confluence score
Jamille De Jesus Velasco
Göstergeler
Trend Confluence Indicator Multi-indicator confluence scoring system for trend analysis Trend Confluence combines four popular technical indicators (EMA, RSI, MACD, and ADX) into a single numerical score from 0 to 100, helping traders quickly identify market direction and trend strength. Overview This indicator assesses market conditions by analyzing the agreement between four technical components. When the indicators align in the same direction, the confluence score strengthens, providing
Precision Breakout Engine EA
Jamille De Jesus Velasco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Precision Breakout Engine An automated trading system that identifies price consolidation zones and executes trades on volume-confirmed breakouts using various technical filters. Strategy Overview The system monitors the market for periods of consolidation where price volatility is reduced. When a breakout occurs with strong volume confirmation, the EA validates the setup using technical indicators before executing trades. Key Features - Consolidation Detection: Automatically identifies lo
Precision Breakout Engine
Jamille De Jesus Velasco
Uzman Danışmanlar
# Precision Breakout Engine An automated trading system that identifies price consolidation zones and executes trades on volume-confirmed breakouts with multiple technical filters. ## Strategy Overview The system monitors market for consolidation periods where price volatility is reduced. When a breakout occurs with strong volume confirmation, the EA validates the setup using technical indicators before executing trades. ## Key Features - **Consolidation Detection**: Automatically identifi
Multi Timeframe Trend Sync
Jamille De Jesus Velasco
Göstergeler
# Multi-Timeframe Trend Sync Pro (MTTS Pro) ## Synchronize Multiple Timeframes and Trade with Trend Confluence **MTTS Pro** is an advanced technical indicator developed for traders seeking precision in multi-timeframe analysis. By consolidating information from multiple timeframes simultaneously, the indicator identifies points of high confluence where multiple timeframes confirm the same market direction. --- ## MAIN FEATURES ### **Simultaneous Multi-Timeframe Analysis** - Monitor up t
Trend Confluence Indicator
Jamille De Jesus Velasco
Göstergeler
Trend Confluence Indicator Multi-indicator confluence scoring system for trend analysis Trend Confluence combines four popular technical indicators (EMA, RSI, MACD, and ADX) into a single numerical score from 0 to 100, helping traders identify market direction and trend strength at a glance. Overview This indicator evaluates market conditions by analyzing the agreement between four technical components. When indicators align in the same direction, the confluence score strengthens, providing clea
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt