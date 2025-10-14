Multi Timeframe Indicator Sync

Multi-Timeframe Trend Sync

Sync Multiple Timeframes and Trade with Trend Confluence

MTTS Sync is an advanced technical indicator designed for traders seeking precision in multi-timeframe analysis. By consolidating information from multiple timeframes simultaneously, the indicator identifies points of high confluence where multiple timeframes confirm the same market direction.





MAIN FEATURES

Simultaneous Multi-Timeframe Analysis





Monitor up to 16 different timeframes simultaneously

Fully customizable configuration (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)

Instantly visualize which timeframe is bullish, bearish, or neutral

Identify confluences when multiple timeframes align

Dual Calculation System





MTTS Pro offers two professional analysis methods:





Moving Averages (MA)

Support for SMA, EMA, SMMA, and LWMA

Adjustable timeframe to suit your strategy

Identify trends and gradual reversals

SuperTrend

Algorithm based on ATR (Average True Range)

Fully configurable ATR multiplier and period

Captures dynamic movements and volatility

Entry and exit signals

Intuitive and Complete Dashboard





Modern visual dashboard Displayed directly on the chart

Automatic classification: STRONG BUY, WEAK BUY, NEUTRAL, WEAK SELL, STRONG SELL

Real-time counter for bullish, bearish, and neutral timeframes

Individual status of each timeframe with visual indicators

Customizable font size and positioning

Multi-layer Alert System





Configure notifications according to your needs:





Audio Alerts - Audio alerts in the terminal

Pop-up Alerts - Visual messages on the screen

Push Notifications - Notifications directly to your phone via MetaTrader Mobile

Smart Alerts - Detects trend changes in individual timeframes

Alignment Alerts - Notifies you when a minimum number of timeframes align

Professional Graphical Visualization





SuperTrend lines drawn directly on the chart

Upper Band (red), Lower Band (green), and Middle Line (dotted yellow)

Fully customizable colors

Clear visualization

FOR WHAT THIS INDICATOR IS FOR

Day Traders - Identify entry points with confluence between smaller timeframes

Swing Traders - Confirm medium-term trends with H1/H4/D1 alignment

Position Traders - Validate long-term positions with convergence of larger timeframes

Scalpers - Use fast timeframes (M1/M5) combined with H1 to filter signals

Traders of All Levels - Intuitive interface suitable for beginners to professionals

DETAILED SETTINGS

Timeframe Settings





TimeframesToCheck: "M30, H1, H4"





Define which timeframes to analyze (separated by commas). Examples:





For Day Trading: "M5, M15, M30, H1"

For Swing Trading: "H1, H4, D1, W1"

For Full Analysis: "M15, M30, H1, H4, D1"

Moving Average Settings





MA_Period: 50

MA_Type: "EMA"

Set the moving average type (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) and period





SuperTrend Settings





Use_SuperTrend: true SuperTrend_ATR_Multiplier: 3.0 SuperTrend_ATR_Period: 10





Adjust the sensitivity of SuperTrend by modifying the ATR multiplier and period





Color Settings





Bullish_Color: clrLime

Bearish_Color: clrCrimson

Neutral_Color: clrGray

Customize the colors to suit your chart theme





Alert Settings





Enable_Alerts: true Enable_Sound_Alert: true Enable_Popup_Alert: false Enable_Push_Notification: false Min_Aligned_TFs: 2





Full control over notifications and set how many timeframes need to align to alert.





Dashboard Settings





Show_Dashboard: true

Dashboard_FontSize: 9

Dashboard_X_Position: 15

Dashboard_Y_Position: 60

Adjust the size, font, and position of the dashboard on the screen.





USAGE STRATEGIES

Strategy 1: Total Alignment





Set 3-4 closely spaced timeframes (e.g., M30, H1, H4, D1). Operate only when they all point in the same direction (STRONG BUY/SELL).





Strategy 2: Trend Filter





Use larger timeframes (H4, D1) as a trend filter and smaller timeframes (M15, M30) for entry timing.





Strategy 3: Time Divergences





Identify moments when smaller timeframes begin to diverge from larger ones—possible reversals.





Strategy 4: Breakout Confirmation



