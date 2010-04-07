Multi Symbol Strategy Dashboard

Account Type: Hedging or Netting (Any)

Operating System: Windows 7 or higher (for MT5 terminal)

Important: Ensure all desired symbols are visible in your Market Watch.

For News Filter to work, you need to provide a News.csv file in the MQL5/Files directory (format: YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM,CURRENCY_CODE ).







A robust multi-symbol trading dashboard for MetaTrader 5 with safe automation, netting/hedging awareness, and clear, real-time controls.

This version focuses on stability, broker safety, and a new global profit/loss controller you can adjust directly from the dashboard.

What’s new in v1.10a

1) Global Net Targets (NEW)

Adjustable Global Net Take-Profit (Net TP) and Global Net Stop-Loss (Net SL) directly on the dashboard.

Two runtime values: g_NetTP and g_NetSL (no recompile or re-attach required).

Initial values set via inputs: GlobalNetTakeProfitInit , GlobalNetStopLossInit .

Step size for the [+]/[–] controls via NetTargetStep .

When total floating P/L ≥ Net TP or ≤ –Net SL, the EA closes all open positions and sends a notification.

2) Safer, cleaner UI

Correct object property handling ( ObjectSetInteger signatures) and dedicated OBJ_PREFIX to isolate/cancel only this EA’s objects.

Fast, clean redraw and reliable status coloring.

3) Indicator warm-up & backtest consistency

Series warm-up and BarsCalculated() checks prevent empty buffers at startup.

More consistent behavior in backtests and during fast symbol/timeframe switches.

4) Trailing & Breakeven robustness

All SL modifications respect Stops/Freeze levels and spread buffers.

SL never crosses TP (automatic clamping).

Optional “Inputs are pips” logic with accurate handling on 3/5-digit symbols.

5) Netting-account awareness

Volume checks consider SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT and the existing net position.

Margin-aware sizing through EnsureAffordableVolume() .

How to use the Global Net Targets

Set initial values in Inputs: UseGlobalNetTargets = true

GlobalNetTakeProfitInit , GlobalNetStopLossInit

NetTargetStep (increment for [+]/[–] buttons) On the dashboard, adjust Net TP and Net SL live using the [+]/[–] buttons. When the total floating P/L meets either threshold (≥ Net TP or ≤ –Net SL), the EA will close all positions automatically and notify you.

This feature is independent from the legacy AutoProfitTarget (which also closes all when net profit ≥ target). You can use either or both.

Inputs (key groups)

General Language, Symbols, Timeframes, Magic base, Max rows, etc.

Auto Trading AutoTrade , AutoTradeScore , UseReverseSignal , ConfirmOnBarClose

Risk & Lot AutoLotSize , RiskPercentPerTrade , DefaultLot , spread/slippage limits, RR_Floor

Stops/Profits DefaultSL/TP , ATR settings, AutoProfitTarget

Trailing & Breakeven UseTrailingStop , start/trail/buffer, BreakevenPips , BreakevenLockPips , InputsArePips

Filters MA, ADX, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, HTF MA

Time/News/Safety Trading hours, per-row cooldown, Daily max drawdown stop , optional News filter

Global Net Targets (NEW) UseGlobalNetTargets , GlobalNetTakeProfitInit , GlobalNetStopLossInit , NetTargetStep

Notifications SendNotifications



Safety & compatibility

Complies with broker Stops/Freeze rules when sending/modifying orders.

Margin-aware volume sizing; respects symbol volume limits.

Works on Hedging and Netting accounts. Netting-aware position/volume logic is included.

Clean UI teardown to avoid object leakage across charts.

Changelog (from previous version)

Added dashboard-adjustable Global Net TP/SL with notifications.

Fixed ObjectSetInteger usage; added OBJ_PREFIX and safe cleanup.

Implemented indicator warm-up and readiness checks for stable CopyBuffer .

Strengthened Trailing/BE : spread + Stops/Freeze compliance and SL/TP clamping.

Added InputsArePips + precise pips-to-points conversion for 3/5-digit symbols.

Improved netting behavior with SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT awareness.

Notes