DMJ Serial Killer

Serial Killer is a patient, safe and profitable Multi-currency EA


It does not trade every day, it is spying prices across many forex pairs and only fires when everything is lining up.


Used instruments: Forex majors and minors pairs

Trade frequency: about 1 group of entries per week, but it can open more trades if the conditions are right.

Strategy: It preys on extreme price situations.

Trading habits: it places a basket of trades at a time, and aim for likely levels according to the current volatility.

Minimum requirements: 500 USD balance recommended, 1:30 minimum leverage recommended, for 0.01 trades

Trade protection: built in Stop Loss and Break Even


Simplicity is the key here, nothing to mess up with just set your lot size and press play. Timeframe does not matter.

It should do well on any reputable CFD broker.


If you are looking for more action, have a look at DMJ Surfing Team. More trades, less profit per trade.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149432


Happy trading!





Yazarın diğer ürünleri
DMJ Magical AVWAP
Dominic Minguy Jean
Göstergeler
Automated Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price You set a period, and the indicator will find the highest and lowest price point in the period and derive a AVWAP from there. It also prints out a median line. You can use the generated VWAP lines as a channel, as S/R levels or as a volatility indicator. It's based on tick volume to be compatible with most CFD brokers. Happy trading!
DMJ Watchdog
Dominic Minguy Jean
Yardımcı programlar
The Watchdog take care of business when you are away! Supported features: - SL rollover protection: It will remove all stop loss before the end of the day and restore them after the rollover, to avoid being stopped out by the high rollover spread. - Magic numbers verification:  It looks for duplicate magic numbers and report them. - Automatic hedge: If any trade is at a loss greater than the threshold, the Watchdog will open a trade in the other direction. The hedge trade will be closed when the
DMJ Surfing Team
Dominic Minguy Jean
Uzman Danışmanlar
Surfing Team is a day trading EA relying on a few chosen forex pairs It is all ready to go and can be simply put on any forex pair (I recommend EURCHF, but it does not really matter). Chart's timeframe is not used (I recommend M15, but you're free to change that) It will enter trades according to a mean reversion approach on a set of chosen forex pairs. On trade max per asset. No hard SL is used in this strategy, the EA will automatically close trades at a loss if needed. That being said, there
