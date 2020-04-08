DMJ Serial Killer

Serial Killer is a patient, safe and profitable Multi-currency EA


It does not trade every day, it is spying prices across many forex pairs and only fires when everything is lining up.


Used instruments: Forex majors and minors pairs

Trade frequency: about 1 group of entries per week, but it can open more trades if the conditions are right.

Strategy: It preys on extreme price situations.

Trading habits: it places a basket of trades at a time, and aim for likely levels according to the current volatility.

Minimum requirements: 500 USD balance recommended, 1:30 minimum leverage recommended, for 0.01 trades

Trade protection: built in Stop Loss and Break Even


Simplicity is the key here, nothing to mess up with just set your lot size and press play. Timeframe does not matter.

It should do well on any reputable CFD broker.


If you are looking for more action, have a look at DMJ Surfing Team. More trades, less profit per trade.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149432


Happy trading!





