WayCof Donin

- (EN) — What this EA does
Wyckoff EA – Simplified (RSI + MACD) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that opens buy/sell trades on basic RSI and MACD signals, applying Stop Loss, Take Profit, and an optional Trailing Stop. It evaluates once per new bar on the selected timeframe.
Entry logic
Buy (LONG) when:
RSI is below the configured level (e.g., 30) OR
MACD line crosses/stays above the signal line.
Only one of these conditions is enough to trigger an entry.
Sell (SHORT) when:
RSI is above (100 − level) (e.g., >70) OR
MACD line is below the signal line.
Again, one active signal is sufficient.
Position management
StopLoss and TakeProfit are set in points (inputs).
Trailing Stop (optional): kicks in after profit ≥ TrailingStop points.
BUY: SL trails to (current price − TrailingStep ).
SELL: SL trails to (current price + TrailingStep ).
It never drags SL into loss (keeps it beyond entry price).
Order comment includes side and MagicNumber.
Behavior & controls
Runs once per bar to avoid intrabar noise/repaint.
ModoTeste (test mode) writes signal info to the Journal.
wyckoff_nao_operar: external kill-switch; if true , no entries.
VerificarLimiteDiario(): hook to cap trades/day (stub returns true ).
Chart button btn_fechar (if present) closes positions for the symbol.
Panel and Wyckoff scenario evaluation are stubs for future upgrades.
Key inputs
Lot, StopLoss, TakeProfit, UseTrailingStop, TrailingStop/TrailingStep.
RSI_Period and RSI_Level.
MACD: FastEMA, SlowEMA, SignalEMA.
IndicadorTF (defaults to chart timeframe).
MagicNumber to identify the EA’s orders.
Intentional simplifications
No spread/volatility filters, higher-TF trend filter, session/news filter.
No money management (fixed lot).
Breakeven variable exists but is not wired yet.
No pyramiding; trades the current symbol only.
Quick tips
Attach to the chart (symbol/timeframe) you want to trade.
Tune SL/TP to the instrument’s _Point size and volatility.
For stricter entries, increase RSI_Period or require both signals.
Use Strategy Tester with ModoTeste=true to inspect logs.