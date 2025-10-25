WayCof Donin

  1.  (EN) — What this EA does

Wyckoff EA – Simplified (RSI + MACD) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that opens buy/sell trades on basic RSI and MACD signals, applying Stop Loss, Take Profit, and an optional Trailing Stop. It evaluates once per new bar on the selected timeframe.

Entry logic

  • Buy (LONG) when:

    • RSI is below the configured level (e.g., 30) OR

    • MACD line crosses/stays above the signal line.

    • Only one of these conditions is enough to trigger an entry.

  • Sell (SHORT) when:

    • RSI is above (100 − level) (e.g., >70) OR

    • MACD line is below the signal line.

    • Again, one active signal is sufficient.

Position management

  • StopLoss and TakeProfit are set in points (inputs).

  • Trailing Stop (optional): kicks in after profit ≥ TrailingStop points.

    • BUY: SL trails to (current price − TrailingStep ).

    • SELL: SL trails to (current price + TrailingStep ).

    • It never drags SL into loss (keeps it beyond entry price).

  • Order comment includes side and MagicNumber.

Behavior & controls

  • Runs once per bar to avoid intrabar noise/repaint.

  • ModoTeste (test mode) writes signal info to the Journal.

  • wyckoff_nao_operar: external kill-switch; if true , no entries.

  • VerificarLimiteDiario(): hook to cap trades/day (stub returns true ).

  • Chart button btn_fechar (if present) closes positions for the symbol.

  • Panel and Wyckoff scenario evaluation are stubs for future upgrades.

Key inputs

  • Lot, StopLoss, TakeProfit, UseTrailingStop, TrailingStop/TrailingStep.

  • RSI_Period and RSI_Level.

  • MACD: FastEMA, SlowEMA, SignalEMA.

  • IndicadorTF (defaults to chart timeframe).

  • MagicNumber to identify the EA’s orders.

Intentional simplifications

  • No spread/volatility filters, higher-TF trend filter, session/news filter.

  • No money management (fixed lot).

  • Breakeven variable exists but is not wired yet.

  • No pyramiding; trades the current symbol only.

Quick tips

  1. Attach to the chart (symbol/timeframe) you want to trade.

  2. Tune SL/TP to the instrument’s _Point size and volatility.

  3. For stricter entries, increase RSI_Period or require both signals.

  4. Use Strategy Tester with ModoTeste=true to inspect logs.



