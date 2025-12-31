Live Signal: will be soon.. | Group: Click here | Channel: Click here | Pair: XAUUSD | Time Frame: M30

Gladius EA Advanced MT5 is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe and aims to capture trend continuation moves with reduced false entries. It combines a multi-indicator decision score with Support/Resistance breakout gating, higher timeframe confirmation, and strong trade-safety controls.



1) General / Compatibility

A: Gladius EA Advanced MT5 is built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and uses MT5 trade functions.

A: It is optimized for XAUUSD on M30 (Gold, 30-minute chart).

A: You may test it on other symbols/timeframes, but the default tuning is specifically for XAUUSD M30, including spread/ATR limits and breakout logic tuned for Gold volatility. Results may differ significantly on other markets.

A: No. Gladius EA Advanced is designed as a trend/breakout system (EMA trend + ADX strength + Donchian breakout gating), typically aiming for structured moves rather than ultra-fast scalping.

2) Strategy / How It Trades

A: The EA calculates a decision score using:

Trend direction via Fast/Slow EMA

via Fast/Slow EMA Momentum confirmation via RSI

via RSI Trend strength via ADX + DI separation (+DI vs -DI)

via ADX + DI separation (+DI vs -DI) Optional MACD cross contribution

Then it applies filters like HTF trend confirmation and S&R Donchian breakout conditions before opening a trade.

A: No. The EA opens positions normally with risk-based sizing and includes controls like MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default 1). It does not use Martingale or Grid logic in the provided build.

A: You can control it using:

MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default = 1)

(default = 1) OneTradePerBar (prevents multiple entries in the same candle)

A: When enabled, the EA evaluates entries only after a candle closes, which helps reduce false signals caused by live candle noise.

3) Risk, Lot Size & Money Management

A: Lot size is calculated from:

RiskPercent of equity

of equity Effective stop-loss distance (with a minimum floor used for sizing)

It then clamps the lot to your broker’s min/max lot and step size.

A: RiskPercent is the percentage of equity allocated for risk calculation per trade.

Important: High values (e.g., 30%) can produce aggressive lot sizes and are not recommended for most users.

A: Yes. If enabled, UseDailyLossStop stops new entries when daily loss exceeds:

MaxDailyDrawdownPct , or

, or MaxDailyLossUSD (if set > 0)

A: Yes. It can block trading when:

Spread exceeds MaxSpreadPoints , or

, or ATR is below MinATRPoints (dead market) or above MaxATRPoints (spikes)

4) Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-Even & Trailing

A: It supports both:

FixedSLPoints / FixedTPPoints , or

, or ATR-based SL/TP when UseATRForSLTP is enabled with ATRmultSL / ATRmultTP

A: If enabled, SL can be anchored around the breakout S&R level (Donchian breakout) with an ATR buffer, and then capped by a maximum multiple to control risk.

A: Yes, it includes:

Legacy Break-Even (BETriggerPoints/BEOffsetPoints)

(BETriggerPoints/BEOffsetPoints) Legacy Trailing Stop (TrailStart/Distance/Step)

A: Yes. You can enable:

UseATRAdaptiveBE with BETriggerATRs / BEOffsetATRs

with UseATRAdaptiveTrailing with TrailStartATRs / TrailDistanceATRs / TrailStepATRs

5) Filters (HTF, Breakout, Bias Hold)

A: When UseHTFConfirm is ON, entries are allowed only if the higher timeframe trend (default H1 EMA alignment) agrees with the trade direction.

A: When UseSRBreakoutFilter is ON, the EA waits for price to break above/below a Donchian-based resistance/support level by a buffer (in ATR units) to confirm breakout quality.

A: Bias Hold reduces flip-flopping between BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL by holding the last bias for a set number of bars unless a strong reversal occurs (Flip Guard).

A: When enabled, the EA automatically maps market conditions to Bias Hold bars:

1 = trend, 3 = normal, 5 = choppy

6) News Filter (WebRequest / ForexFactory JSON)

A: Yes. It includes an event-based news blocking filter that reads ForexFactory weekly calendar JSON and blocks trading X minutes before/after high-impact events.

A: In MT4 go to:

Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”

Then add this URL:

A: Common reasons:

WebRequest URL not added in MT4 options

Internet/firewall blocking MT4

Temporary rate-limit or server response issues

The dashboard also shows fetch status for troubleshooting.

A: The EA auto-disables live WebRequest in Strategy Tester to avoid tester restrictions and rate-limit issues. So news blocking is not applied during backtests by design.

7) Installation & Recommended Setup

A:

Install the EA in MT5 → MQL5 → Experts Restart MT4 Open XAUUSD M30 chart Attach EA and enable: AutoTrading button ON

button ON (Optional) WebRequest URL for News Filter

A: The EA has a protection option: WaitNewBarAfterAttach (used when BarClose signals are ON) to reduce “on-attach” entries. If you still want strict behavior, keep UseBarCloseSignals = true and ensure WaitNewBarAfterAttach is active.

A: For best performance:

Low spread (respect MaxSpreadPoints )

) Stable execution (reasonable slippage)

XAUUSD with reliable quotes

8) Dashboard & Visual Tools

A: The dashboard can display:

Next lot estimate, Bias & Score

Spread/ATR status with danger flags

Support/Resistance + Donchian length

Equity/Balance and P/L summaries

News Filter status and next/active blocked event (if enabled)

A: Yes. Use:

DrawSRLines / DrawBreakoutLines

ShowSRPriceLabels / ShowBreakoutPriceLabels

9) Inputs / Common Settings Questions

A: Try:

Increase ScoreThreshold

Increase DonchianLookback

Tighten MinADX and DI separation ( MinDISeparation )

and DI separation ( ) Keep UseBarCloseSignals = true

A: Try:

Slightly reduce ScoreThreshold

Reduce DonchianLookback or breakout buffer ( BreakBufferATRs )

or breakout buffer ( ) Check if News Filter, Daily Loss Guard, Session Filter, or spread/ATR limits are blocking entries

A: Yes. Enable UseSessionFilter and set:

SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour (server time)

TradeMonday…TradeFriday toggles

10) Safety, Expectations & Disclaimer

A: No. Trading involves risk. Market conditions change, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use responsible risk settings.

