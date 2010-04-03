Moon Sniper

The MOON SNIPER indicator is a breakout detection tool that combines price action analysis with Gaussian Distribution mathematics to identify high-probability entry points in forex trading.

Core Mechanism: The indicator calculates support and resistance levels using statistical price distribution rather than traditional pivot points. It applies Gaussian Distribution principles to determine where price is most likely to find equilibrium and where significant deviations may occur.

Key Features:

  • Identifies breakout zones using statistical probability
  • Combines price momentum with mathematical distribution models
  • Provides visual signals when price breaks above/below calculated levels
  • Uses volume-like histogram display to show distribution strength
  • Color-coded system (green/red) to indicate breakout direction

Trading Logic: When price moves beyond the statistically calculated boundaries, the indicator signals that a momentum-driven move is likely to continue. The Gaussian Distribution component helps filter false breakouts by ensuring the price move represents a genuine statistical deviation from normal price behavior.

The indicator aims to catch significant price movements early by identifying when market behavior shifts outside normal statistical parameters, hence the "sniper" reference to precision timing.


