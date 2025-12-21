Simple And Unique Tool

Trading Utility with Integrated AI

A comprehensive trading assistant that puts control at your fingertips. The tool streamlines order execution and position management while offering intelligent support through multiple AI providers.

TRADE - Execute long and short positions with hedge capabilities. Set up pending orders and adjust stop-loss and take-profit levels through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface that responds to your touch.

CLOSE - Manage exits with precision. Close profitable positions selectively or clear your entire portfolio—positions and pending orders—with a single action.

MANAGE - Protect gains and limit losses with trailing stop functionality and breakeven automation. Your positions adapt as markets move in your favor.

AI - Access conversational assistance from five leading AI services including Claude, OpenAI, and Grok. Get market insights, strategy discussions, or general trading support through natural language interaction.

OTHERS - Review your trading journey with detailed account history. Track past decisions, analyze performance patterns, and maintain a clear record of your trading activity.

The utility combines hands-on trading controls with intelligent assistance, giving you both the tools to act quickly and the information to decide wisely. Whether executing trades, protecting capital, or seeking guidance, everything operates from a single interface designed for efficient workflow.