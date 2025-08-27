Advanced Pattern Detector MT5

Advanced Pattern Detector MT5

Take your trading to the next level with the Advanced Pattern Detector! This professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed for traders looking to identify high-probability opportunities through automatic detection of Japanese candlestick and chart patterns—all in real time and with advanced statistics.

Key Features:

Automatic Pattern Detection: Recognizes key patterns such as Hammer, Shooting Star, Engulfing (bullish and bearish), Doji, Double Top, and Double Bottom.  
Multi-Factor Analysis: Each signal is evaluated based on strength, volume confirmation, and market context (trend and volatility).  
Interactive Dashboard: Displays real-time statistics on screen, including number of patterns detected, average strength, simulated success rate, daily breakdown, and pattern-type distribution.  
Smart Alerts: Receive local, push, or email alerts when relevant patterns are detected, with a cooldown system to prevent overload.  
Full Customization: Choose which patterns to display, colors, labels, arrow sizes, dashboard position, and style.  
Support for All Symbols and Timeframes: Works on any instrument (forex, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities) and all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1).  
Optimized for Scalping, Intraday, and Swing Trading: Ideal for traders seeking precise entries confirmed by technical patterns.  

Who Is This Indicator For?

- Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders looking for visual signals and statistical insights to make fast, objective decisions.  
- Traders of any experience level who want to enhance their discipline and technical analysis with professional tools.  

Additional Benefits:
  
- Low resource consumption and high processing speed.  
- User-friendly and customizable visual panel.  
- Reliable pattern detection even in volatile markets and high-volume sessions.  

Usage Recommendations:

- Use in combination with your risk management strategy.  
- Can be applied to any symbol and timeframe, but M5, M15, H1, and H4 are recommended for higher reliability.  
- Ideal for liquid markets such as Forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies.  

Turn advanced technical analysis into your competitive edge with the Advanced Pattern Detector!
