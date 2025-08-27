Advanced Pattern Detector MT5
- Göstergeler
- German Pablo Gori
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 27 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 12
Take your trading to the next level with the Advanced Pattern Detector! This professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed for traders looking to identify high-probability opportunities through automatic detection of Japanese candlestick and chart patterns—all in real time and with advanced statistics.
Key Features:
Automatic Pattern Detection: Recognizes key patterns such as Hammer, Shooting Star, Engulfing (bullish and bearish), Doji, Double Top, and Double Bottom.
Multi-Factor Analysis: Each signal is evaluated based on strength, volume confirmation, and market context (trend and volatility).
Interactive Dashboard: Displays real-time statistics on screen, including number of patterns detected, average strength, simulated success rate, daily breakdown, and pattern-type distribution.
Smart Alerts: Receive local, push, or email alerts when relevant patterns are detected, with a cooldown system to prevent overload.
Full Customization: Choose which patterns to display, colors, labels, arrow sizes, dashboard position, and style.
Support for All Symbols and Timeframes: Works on any instrument (forex, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities) and all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1).
Optimized for Scalping, Intraday, and Swing Trading: Ideal for traders seeking precise entries confirmed by technical patterns.
Who Is This Indicator For?
- Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders looking for visual signals and statistical insights to make fast, objective decisions.
- Traders of any experience level who want to enhance their discipline and technical analysis with professional tools.
Additional Benefits:
- Low resource consumption and high processing speed.
- User-friendly and customizable visual panel.
- Reliable pattern detection even in volatile markets and high-volume sessions.
Usage Recommendations:
- Use in combination with your risk management strategy.
- Can be applied to any symbol and timeframe, but M5, M15, H1, and H4 are recommended for higher reliability.
- Ideal for liquid markets such as Forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies.
Turn advanced technical analysis into your competitive edge with the Advanced Pattern Detector!