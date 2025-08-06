Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5

Here's the English translation of your trading indicator description:

🚀 Accuracy M1 Scalper - Professional Trading Indicator  

📊 Overview  

The Accuracy M1 Scalper is an advanced trading indicator specifically designed for scalping operations on the M1 timeframe, though it's fully adaptable to other timeframes. This system combines multiple technical analysis techniques to provide high-precision signals with robust confirmations.  

✨ Key Features  

🎯 Dual Signal System  

- Confirmed Signals: Large arrows (green/red) indicating high-probability entries  

- Potential Entries: Diamonds (blue/orange) alerting to potential opportunities before confirmation  

- Smart Spacing: Minimum distance control between signals to avoid noise  


📈 Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis  

- Trend confirmation from higher timeframes (M5, M15, H1, etc.)  

- Configurable moving average filtering on higher timeframes  

- Trend alignment for greater accuracy  


🔄 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) System  

- Fast EMA: Configurable (recommended 5-10 periods)  

- Medium EMA: Configurable (recommended 20-21 periods)  

- Slow EMA: Configurable (recommended 50-100 periods)  

- Detection of crossovers and trend alignment  


📊 Oscillator Confirmation Filters  

- RSI: Short periods (<14) optimized for M1  

- Stochastic: Recommended 5,3,3 configuration from specialized literature  

- Detection of overbought/oversold zone exits  


🎚️ Advanced Quality Filters  

- ADX: Configurable trend strength filter  

- ATR: Minimum volatility filter in pips  

- Spread Monitor: Market condition control  


🔍 Advanced Functionalities  

📉 Divergence Detection  

- Regular Divergences: Bullish and bearish  

- Hidden Divergences: For trend continuation  

- Strength Calculation: Quantitative measurement of divergence  

- Visualization: Automatic lines on the chart  


🎯 Automatic Risk Management  

- Stop Loss: Automatically calculated using ATR  

- Take Profit: Configurable risk/reward ratio  

- Visual Lines: Immediate SL/TP projection  


🏢 Support and Resistance Zones  

- Dynamic: Based on EMAs and recent levels  

- Multi-Timeframe: S/R from M5, M15, H1  

- Alerts: Notifications when approaching key levels  


🌍 Market Session Monitoring  

- Automatic identification of current session (Sydney, London, New York)  

- GMT time adaptation  

- Visual indicators of active session  


🖥️ Advanced Dashboard  

📱 Comprehensive Information Panel  

- Market Status: Real-time M1 and MTF trend  

- Signal Strength: Visual progress bar (0-100%)  

- Active Filters: Status of all applied filters  

- Candle Counter: Time remaining until close  

- Spread Information: Trading condition monitoring  


⚙️ Flexible Configuration  

- 4 dashboard positions (screen corners)  

- Optional transparent mode  

- Adjustable font sizes  

- Customizable colors  


🎛️ Configuration Parameters  

📊 Moving Averages  

- Fast EMA Period: 10 (suggested range: 5-10)  

- Medium EMA Period: 21 (suggested range: 20-21)  

- Slow EMA Period: 50 (suggested range: 50-100)  


🔄 Oscillators  

- RSI Period: 7 (optimized for M1)  

- RSI Levels: 30/70 (customizable)  

- Stochastic: 5,3,3 (professional configuration)  

- Stochastic Levels: 20/80 (adjustable)  


🎯 Risk Management  

- SL ATR Multiplier: 1.5 (conservative)  

- TP ATR Multiplier: 2.0 (1:1.33 ratio)  

- Signal Gap: 3 bars minimum  


🚀 Professional Use Cases  

💹 Pure M1 Scalping  

- 1-5 pip profit trades  

- Multiple entries per session  

- Automatic risk management  


📈 Intraday Swing Trading  

- Use on M5/M15 for longer trades  

- MTF confirmations for greater accuracy  

- Divergence analysis for reversal points  


🔄 Continuation Trading  

- Hidden divergence detection  

- Identification of pullbacks in strong trends  

- Entries in value zones  


🎯 Multi-Timeframe Analysis  

- Setup confirmation across multiple timeframes  

- Alerts near important S/R levels  

- Market condition monitoring  


🎓 User Level  

- Beginners: Intuitive dashboard and clear signals  

- Intermediate: Advanced filter configuration  

- Experts: Complete parameter customization  


📱 Alerts and Notifications  

- Platform sound alerts  

- Mobile push notifications  

- Detailed log in expert log   


📚 Competitive Advantages  

✅ Enhanced Precision  

- Multiple confirmations before signals  

- Market noise filtering  

- Advanced divergence analysis  


✅ Ease of Use  

- Intuitive professional interface  

- Optimized default settings  

- Real-time informative dashboard  


✅ Total Flexibility  

- Adaptable to any timeframe  

- Multiple currency pairs  

- Complete parameter customization  


✅ Multi-Timeframe Support  

- Confirmations from higher timeframes  

- Complete context analysis  

- Reduced false signals  


🎯 Recommended Strategies  

🔥 M1 Scalping Strategy  

- Use all filters activated  

- Trade only confirmed signals (large arrows)  

- Close positions at automatic TP or manually at 3-8 pips  

- Avoid high-impact news  


📊 M5/M15 Swing Strategy  

- Use MTF confirmation from H1  

- Wait for divergences for reversal points  

- Hold positions for larger targets  

- Combine with MTF S/R analysis  


⚡ Session Trading  

- Trade during main sessions (London/NY)  

- Monitor spread and volatility  

- Adjust filters per currency pair  

- Use alerts to avoid missing opportunities  


💼 Ideal For  

✅ Professional scalpers seeking precise M1 signals  

✅ Day traders needing quick confirmations  

✅ Beginner traders wanting automated tools  

✅ Technical analysts valuing multiple confirmations  

✅ Fund managers requiring consistent systems  

Main Forex symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, etc.

High-liquidity, low-spread symbols: The indicator has a spread filter and speed, so it works best on pairs with fast execution and low transaction costs.

Gold (XAUUSD): Includes support for metals, but is only recommended if the spread is low and there is sufficient volume.

Indices and other liquid assets: US30 and GER40, but the ATR and spread settings must be adjusted.

"The Accuracy M1 Scalper represents the evolution of automated technical analysis, combining the precision of multiple indicators with the simplicity of use every professional trader needs."  


