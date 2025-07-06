Smart Divergence Volume MQL4

🚀 Presentation of the Indicator: Volume Divergence Pro

Discover hidden market opportunities at a glance.

Volume Divergence Pro is an advanced technical analysis tool specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This powerful indicator combines three of the most widely used volume indicators — OBV , ADL , and VPT — along with automatic divergence detection, visual lines, entry signals, and a complete alert system, all in one intuitive interface.

Perfect for both beginner and professional traders, this indicator will help you identify potential trend reversals or confirm the continuation of movements , giving you a clear edge in your trading decisions.

🔍 Main Features

📊 Three Integrated Volume Indicators

OBV (On-Balance Volume) : Analyzes the accumulated flow of volume based on bullish and bearish candles.

: Analyzes the accumulated flow of volume based on bullish and bearish candles. ADL (Accumulation/Distribution Line) : Evaluates money flow by considering the close within each candle’s range.

: Evaluates money flow by considering the close within each candle’s range. VPT (Volume Price Trend) : Measures price momentum weighted by volume, offering greater sensitivity to market movement.

Each can be viewed independently or hidden according to your preferences 6 .

🔎 Automatic Divergence Detection

Automatically detects four key types of divergences :

Regular Bullish Divergence : Price declines, but volume shows rising strength.

: Price declines, but volume shows rising strength. Regular Bearish Divergence : Price rises, but volume loses momentum.

: Price rises, but volume loses momentum. Hidden Bullish Divergence : A correction takes place, but volume suggests continued upward pressure.

: A correction takes place, but volume suggests continued upward pressure. Hidden Bearish Divergence : A rebound appears, but volume indicates ongoing downward pressure.

All these divergences are automatically drawn on the chart with:

Connecting lines between peaks/valleys

Colorful arrow signals

Descriptive text labels

Visual highlighting of divergence zones

Ideal for trading at critical support and resistance levels 5 .

🛠️ Advanced Visual Tools

Dynamic Support & Resistance Levels : Automatically marks horizontal levels based on a configurable historical range (SR_Period).

: Automatically marks horizontal levels based on a configurable historical range (SR_Period). Candle Countdown Timer : Displays how much time remains until the current candle closes — perfect for real-time trading.

: Displays how much time remains until the current candle closes — perfect for real-time trading. Fully customizable : Change colors, styles, and enable/disable elements as needed.

💬 Comprehensive Alert System

Never miss an opportunity again:

Visual Alerts : On-screen signals appear instantly.

: On-screen signals appear instantly. Push Notifications : Sent directly to your mobile device via MetaTrader.

: Sent directly to your mobile device via MetaTrader. Email Alerts : Easily set up through the indicator's parameters.

🎯 Who Is This For?

This indicator is ideal for all types of traders looking to improve their accuracy through combined price and volume analysis :

Swing Traders : Identify major trend changes using H4 and D1 charts.

: Identify major trend changes using H4 and D1 charts. Day Traders : Take advantage of intraday signals on M30 and H1 charts.

: Take advantage of intraday signals on M30 and H1 charts. Scalpers : Use short timeframes with additional filters for fast and efficient trades.

: Use short timeframes with additional filters for fast and efficient trades. Counter-Trend Traders : Rely on regular divergences to detect potential turning points.

: Rely on regular divergences to detect potential turning points. Trend Followers : Confirm continuation with hidden divergences.

It does not generate automatic buy/sell signals, but instead acts as a confluence and confirmation tool , ideal for integration into mixed systems 2 4 .

⏱️ Recommended Timeframes

High Timeframes (H4, D1, W1) : Highly reliable signals, ideal for medium- and long-term trading.

: Highly reliable signals, ideal for medium- and long-term trading. Medium Timeframes (H1, M30) : Balance between signal frequency and quality — perfect for day trading.

: Balance between signal frequency and quality — perfect for day trading. Low Timeframes (M15, M5, M1) : Higher frequency of signals, but requires experience and additional confirmation.

🧠 In Summary

Volume Divergence Pro is more than just an indicator — it’s a complete analysis platform that allows you to make informed decisions with less effort and greater visual clarity. It combines proven volume analysis techniques with precise divergence pattern detection, all automated and ready to use.

Ideal for traders who want to add a professional layer to their trading methodology without having to code or perform manual calculations.

👉 Improve your market edge today with Volume Divergence Pro !



