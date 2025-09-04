Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT5

1

This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.  

It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders.

Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth.

No complicated settings are required; the default parameters are sufficient.

Simply modify the stop-loss amount.


Key Features

High-frequency scalping strategy: Optimized for the 1-minute timeframe, ideal for short-term opportunities.

Consistent trade execution: Typically performs 10 – 60 trades per day, adapting to market volatility.

Built-in statistics panel: Displays daily profit, number of trades, and traded lot size in real time.

Fully automated: Once installed, it runs independently without manual intervention.

Risk management: Includes stop loss and capital management parameters, adjustable to different account sizes.


System Parameters

- Symbol: BTCUSD

- Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)

- Trading Style: Scalping

- Suggested Account Size: $3000 or more, depending on risk settings

- Recommended: Use a broker with low spreads for better performance

- Settings: Apply the default parameters (no changes needed)


Who Is It For?

- Traders seeking high-frequency short-term opportunities in BTCUSD

- Users who don’t have time to monitor the market constantly

- Investors looking for a disciplined, automated approach to trading


Teave Paul Tefaatau
150
Teave Paul Tefaatau 2025.09.20 00:15 
 

Bonjour, Je viens d'acheter le BOT mais il est pas rentable, il prends trop de position perdantes pourriez vous me transmettre le scrip par mail. geopro@mail.pf afin que j'apporte mes modifications

Ответ на отзыв