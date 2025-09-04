Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT5
This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.
It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders.
Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth.
No complicated settings are required; the default parameters are sufficient.
Simply modify the stop-loss amount.
Key Features
High-frequency scalping strategy: Optimized for the 1-minute timeframe, ideal for short-term opportunities.
Consistent trade execution: Typically performs 10 – 60 trades per day, adapting to market volatility.
Built-in statistics panel: Displays daily profit, number of trades, and traded lot size in real time.
Fully automated: Once installed, it runs independently without manual intervention.
Risk management: Includes stop loss and capital management parameters, adjustable to different account sizes.
System Parameters
- Symbol: BTCUSD
- Timeframe: M1 (1-minute)
- Trading Style: Scalping
- Suggested Account Size: $3000 or more, depending on risk settings
- Recommended: Use a broker with low spreads for better performance
- Settings: Apply the default parameters (no changes needed)
Who Is It For?
- Traders seeking high-frequency short-term opportunities in BTCUSD
- Users who don’t have time to monitor the market constantly
- Investors looking for a disciplined, automated approach to trading
