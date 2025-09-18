Quantum Edge EA MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Matei-Alexandru Mihai
- Sürüm: 12.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Systematic long-only engine that builds into strength. Adaptive step (ATR/points/percent), add-only-in-profit pyramiding, near-entry TPs for frequent skims, and a basket trail to secure runs. Includes spread/time filters, RSI gate, volatility brake, margin/exposure guards, and auto-fix for missing TPs.
What it does
-
Opens first long when spread ok, inside trading window, RSI not overbought
-
Adds only above highest entry, step scales with volatility or fixed rules
-
Each layer gets a small, near-entry TP to realize profit quickly
-
Basket target trails from peak floating profit and exits on pullback
-
Freeze on drawdown, optional partial de-risk (close top winners), hard stopout guard
Best for
-
Indices, stocks CFDs, majors, metals, crypto (broker permitting)
-
M15 recommended; day session trading with consistent spreads
-
Traders who prefer no averaging-down and frequent realized profits
Quick start
-
Timeframe M15
-
Risk: start with FixedLots (modest) + AddRiskDecay
-
Step: ATR mode (ATR_Base_Mult ~1.20, Add_Step_R ~0.75)
-
TP: TP_UseFracOfStep = true (TP_FracOfStep ~0.20)
-
Basket: UseBasketTP = true, TrailEquityPct ~0.25
-
Safety: FreezeOnDDPct ~4, UnfreezeDDPct ~2, MinMarginLevelPct ~500, HardSO guard on
-
Broker hygiene: set MaxSpreadPoints and use a clear server-time window
Key features (short)
-
Sizing modes: Fixed / USD / %; per-layer lot decay
-
Contract / notional guards; exposure cap; margin level gate
-
Step engine: ATR / points / percent; ATR volatility brake
-
RSI overbought gate with hysteresis; can block adds too
-
Basket TP with trailing; partial de-risk on DD; auto TP reattach
-
Re-open delay after exits; debug prints for transparency
Notes
-
No martingale down. Adds only when price advances.
-
Validate contract sizes / tick values with your broker (or use ContractOverride).
-
VPS recommended. Test on demo, then adapt step/decay/basket to your risk budget.
Parameters (essentials)
-
Risk: RiskMode, RiskPct, RiskUSD, FixedLots, AddRiskDecay
-
Step: StepMode, ATR_Period, ATR_Base_Mult, Add_Step_R, StepPoints, StepPercent
-
TP: TP_UseFracOfStep, TP_FracOfStep (or TPMode + TP_R_Multiple/Points/Percent)
-
Basket/Safety: BasketTP_USD, TrailEquityPct, FreezeOnDDPct, UnfreezeDDPct,
CloseTopN_OnDD, ClosePartialFrac, MaxExposureUSD, MinMarginLevelPct, HardSO guard
-
Filters: MaxSpreadPoints, MaxSlippagePoints, UseTimeWindow (start/end), RSI filter
-
Extras: ATR volatility brake (trigger %, factor), AutoFixMissingTP, ReOpenDelayBars
Testing
-
Strategy Tester on M15, “Every tick”
-
Start with defaults + FixedLots, then tune step spacing and basket trail per symbol
Platform
-
MT5 (hedging) • Any symbol allowed by your broker’s conditions