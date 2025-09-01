MAM Gold
- Matei-Alexandru Mihai
- Sürüm: 5.0
- Güncellendi: 7 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Overview
MAM Gold MT5 is an Expert Advisor built exclusively for single stocks (equities/stock-CFDs). It is long-only, uses trend confirmation (EMA alignment) with volatility filters, and applies an adaptive trailing module for exits. The EA does not use martingale or uncontrolled averaging. If attached to a non-stock symbol, it remains idle.
What it does
Trades stocks only; long entries when trend and volatility conditions align
ATR/EMA-aware trailing with optional partial exits
Optional pyramiding with cooldown in the trend direction
Safety checks for stop/freeze levels, margin and volume before send/modify
Recommended use
Timeframe: H1 for stocks
Symbols: broker’s stock/stock-CFD symbols (e.g., NVDA, MSFT, INTC, AMD)
Account: any MT5 account that supports stock trading
Setup: defaults work out of the box; fine-tune risk and trailing after initial tests
Inputs
Risk mode: percent / fixed USD / fixed lot
-
Pyramiding: enable/disable, max adds, cooldown steps
-
Trailing: ATR/EMA multipliers, channel thresholds
General: Magic Number per chart, max spread filter, slippage tolerance
Operating notes
Use a unique Magic per chart; backtest with high-quality tick data and the broker’s stock settings; execution/spreads/borrowing fees vary by broker. The EA follows a rules-based process and does not open trades on non-stock symbols.
Disclaimer
This is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Test on demo first and size risk responsibly.
