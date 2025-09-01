MAM Gold

Overview
MAM Gold MT5 is an Expert Advisor built exclusively for single stocks (equities/stock-CFDs). It is long-only, uses trend confirmation (EMA alignment) with volatility filters, and applies an adaptive trailing module for exits. The EA does not use martingale or uncontrolled averaging. If attached to a non-stock symbol, it remains idle.

What it does

  • Trades stocks only; long entries when trend and volatility conditions align

  • ATR/EMA-aware trailing with optional partial exits

  • Optional pyramiding with cooldown in the trend direction

  • Safety checks for stop/freeze levels, margin and volume before send/modify

Recommended use

  • Timeframe: H1 for stocks

  • Symbols: broker’s stock/stock-CFD symbols (e.g., NVDA, MSFT, INTC, AMD)

  • Account: any MT5 account that supports stock trading

  • Setup: defaults work out of the box; fine-tune risk and trailing after initial tests

Inputs

  • Risk mode: percent / fixed USD / fixed lot

  • Pyramiding: enable/disable, max adds, cooldown steps

  • Trailing: ATR/EMA multipliers, channel thresholds

  • General: Magic Number per chart, max spread filter, slippage tolerance

Operating notes
Use a unique Magic per chart; backtest with high-quality tick data and the broker’s stock settings; execution/spreads/borrowing fees vary by broker. The EA follows a rules-based process and does not open trades on non-stock symbols.

Disclaimer
This is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Test on demo first and size risk responsibly.


Alex
16
Alex 2025.09.06 14:24 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Matei-Alexandru Mihai
844
Geliştiriciden yanıt Matei-Alexandru Mihai 2025.09.06 14:26
Thanks a lot for the feedback, Alex! I’m really glad the EA is working well for you. I’ll keep pushing updates and improvements, so stay tuned. Wishing you continued success with your trading!
İncelemeye yanıt