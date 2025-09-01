Overview

MAM Gold MT5 is an Expert Advisor built exclusively for single stocks (equities/stock-CFDs). It is long-only, uses trend confirmation (EMA alignment) with volatility filters, and applies an adaptive trailing module for exits. The EA does not use martingale or uncontrolled averaging. If attached to a non-stock symbol, it remains idle.

What it does

Trades stocks only; long entries when trend and volatility conditions align

ATR/EMA-aware trailing with optional partial exits

Optional pyramiding with cooldown in the trend direction

Safety checks for stop/freeze levels, margin and volume before send/modify

Recommended use

Timeframe: H1 for stocks

Symbols: broker’s stock/stock-CFD symbols (e.g., NVDA, MSFT, INTC, AMD)

Account: any MT5 account that supports stock trading

Setup: defaults work out of the box; fine-tune risk and trailing after initial tests

Inputs

Risk mode: percent / fixed USD / fixed lot

Pyramiding: enable/disable, max adds, cooldown steps

Trailing: ATR/EMA multipliers, channel thresholds

General: Magic Number per chart, max spread filter, slippage tolerance

Operating notes

Use a unique Magic per chart; backtest with high-quality tick data and the broker’s stock settings; execution/spreads/borrowing fees vary by broker. The EA follows a rules-based process and does not open trades on non-stock symbols.

Disclaimer

This is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Test on demo first and size risk responsibly.



