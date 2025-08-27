Quantumcross

🚀 QuantumCross – The EA You’ve Been Looking For!

Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Ideal timeframe: M15

⚖️ Recommended Risk & Leverage Settings

To ensure smooth operation and avoid free margin issues, please consider the following recommendations:

  • Leverage 1:100 → Safe to use up to significant risk even on accounts starting from $1000.

  • Leverage 1:500 → $500

Our EA automatically defaults to low-risk mode for maximum safety, but you always have the flexibility to adjust risk parameters according to your account size and leverage conditions.

🔥 Key Advantages That Make the Difference

  • One chart, all pairs 👉 Forget about opening dozens of windows – manage everything from just one chart.

  • Proven results: solid backtest and excellent live performance.

  • Ultra easy to use: just add it to the chart with default settings and you’re good to go.

  • Affordable price: much cheaper than other so-called “premium” EAs.

Quick Installation

  • Place QuantumCross EA on a single M15 chart (recommended: AUDCAD).

  • If your broker uses suffixes (e.g., AUDCAD.a), simply update the Symbol parameter.

  • Use only the recommended pairs (everything is factory-configured!).

📌 Basic Requirements

  • Doesn’t rely on spread or slippage, but always performs better with a reliable ECN broker.

  • Keep it running 24/7 on a VPS for consistent results.

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500 for low risk.

  • Works perfectly even with 1:100 leverage starting from just $1000 at medium risk.

🎯 Smart Risk Management

  • Full grid control: enable/disable new grid openings.

  • Flexible lot-sizing methods: fixed, dynamic, percentage-based, or automatic presets according to your style.

  • Maximum lot, spread, and slippage limits.

  • Hedging option (buy and sell on the same symbol).

  • Holiday filter (Christmas and New Year).

  • Max drawdown protection: if exceeded, the EA will close all positions automatically.

🧠 Optimized Strategy

  • Customizable TakeProfit for initial and grid trades (with optional weighted TP).

  • Configurable StopLoss (with option to hide it from the broker 😉).

📊 Powerful Grid System

  • Adjustable minimum distance between trades.

  • Smart distance that adapts to market volatility.

  • Progressive multipliers for 2nd, 3rd, and further trades.

  • Maximum number of trades fully controlled to keep risk under check.

In Summary:
QuantumCross EA is an easy-to-use, powerful, and affordable trading solution designed to run hassle-free.
Perfect for traders looking for automation and consistent results.


