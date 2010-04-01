Quantumcross
- Experts
- Carlos Mendez Sanchez
- Versão: 1.1
- Ativações: 10
🚀 QuantumCross – The EA You’ve Been Looking For!
📊 REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING
Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/quantumcross/11745157
Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Ideal timeframe: M15
⚖️ Recommended Risk & Leverage Settings
To ensure smooth operation and avoid free margin issues, please consider the following recommendations:
-
Leverage 1:100 → Safe to use up to significant risk even on accounts starting from $1000.
-
Leverage 1:500 → $500
Our EA automatically defaults to low-risk mode for maximum safety, but you always have the flexibility to adjust risk parameters according to your account size and leverage conditions.
🔥 Key Advantages That Make the Difference
-
One chart, all pairs 👉 Forget about opening dozens of windows – manage everything from just one chart.
-
Proven results: solid backtest and excellent live performance.
-
Ultra easy to use: just add it to the chart with default settings and you’re good to go.
-
Affordable price: much cheaper than other so-called “premium” EAs.
⚡ Quick Installation
-
Place QuantumCross EA on a single M15 chart (recommended: AUDCAD).
-
If your broker uses suffixes (e.g., AUDCAD.a), simply update the Symbol parameter.
-
Use only the recommended pairs (everything is factory-configured!).
📌 Basic Requirements
-
Doesn’t rely on spread or slippage, but always performs better with a reliable ECN broker.
-
Keep it running 24/7 on a VPS for consistent results.
-
Recommended leverage: 1:500 for low risk.
-
Works perfectly even with 1:100 leverage starting from just $1000 at medium risk.
🎯 Smart Risk Management
-
Full grid control: enable/disable new grid openings.
-
Flexible lot-sizing methods: fixed, dynamic, percentage-based, or automatic presets according to your style.
-
Maximum lot, spread, and slippage limits.
-
Hedging option (buy and sell on the same symbol).
-
Holiday filter (Christmas and New Year).
-
Max drawdown protection: if exceeded, the EA will close all positions automatically.
🧠 Optimized Strategy
-
Customizable TakeProfit for initial and grid trades (with optional weighted TP).
-
Configurable StopLoss (with option to hide it from the broker 😉).
📊 Powerful Grid System
-
Adjustable minimum distance between trades.
-
Smart distance that adapts to market volatility.
-
Progressive multipliers for 2nd, 3rd, and further trades.
-
Maximum number of trades fully controlled to keep risk under check.
✨ In Summary:
QuantumCross EA is an easy-to-use, powerful, and affordable trading solution designed to run hassle-free.
Perfect for traders looking for automation and consistent results.