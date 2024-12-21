Audnzd Scalping Expert Advisor

ANSEA is a AUDNZD scalping strategy allows you to get the maximum profit on flat currency pairs. Author's indicators are used to accurately enter the market!

Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281563?source=Site+Signals+Page


*Back tested in Dukascopy historical data

Best case:

  • Minimum Balance: $500
  • Leverage: 1:100
  • Maximal Drawdown: 27%
  • Spread: 5 pips
  • Net Profit: 15% per year
  • Low risk: $200 Balance per 0.01 lot size
  • High risk: $500 Balance per 0.07 lot size


The EA is installed on only one chart and trades AUDNZD exclusively.
If the broker uses a suffix (for example, AUDNZD.c), you should enter the suffix in the settings.

*As this is a martingale strategy, please add the same amount of balance into your account temporarily if your free margin is less than the margin used. (optional)


Timeframe: M15
Currency pairs:  AUDNZD

Settings:

  • Fixed Lot Size: 0.01
  • Fixed Stop Loss: 0.1
  • Symbol:  AUDNZD
  • Bollinger Bands Period: 20
  • RSI Limit: 20
  • Look-Back Period: 10


Be Informed:

Before purchasing any scalping strategy, consider the risks. Scalping involves potential losses, and the martingale approach carries additional exposure. Please trade responsibly.


İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt