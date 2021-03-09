Galigold

Live account: https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2238887?source=Site

Important to download the set:  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/148482/comments?source=Site


🔔 GaliGold — Master the U.S. Open

💡 Core idea

Leverage Wall Street’s initial momentum in gold (XAUUSD) with disciplined execution.

🎯 Key benefits
⏱️ Peak-liquidity timing
🚀 Breakout entries from the prior range
🧭 Trend-following exit management
📈 Optional position scaling for faster recovery
🛡️ Safeguards against adverse conditions

⚙️ Workflow
👀 Watch the pre-open and define the key range
🎯 Set smart activation levels
⚙️ Manage the trade with objective rules to close

📌 Setup
🪙 Pair: XAUUSD on ECN or RAW accounts with fast execution and tight spreads
💵 Minimum account: $200
👤 For traders who prefer clear rules and a daily routine
Easy RSI divergences
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Göstergeler
Easy RSI Divergences – Unlock Professional-Level Divergence Trading Easy RSI Divergences is a cutting-edge indicator for MetaTrader 4, crafted for traders who want to gain a competitive edge by accurately identifying RSI (Relative Strength Index) divergences in real time. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, this tool transforms complex market signals into clear, actionable insights. The indicator automatically detects both classic divergences (indicating potential trend reversals) a
FREE
Cesta
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Hurry up! Once 5 activations are reached, the EA price will jump to $159." Cesta – Your Secret Weapon in the Markets Imagine being able to control multiple pairs, instantly close all your winning positions, protect your profits, and minimize losses – all with a single click. Cesta is not just an EA… it’s your personal trading assistant . Why Cesta is Different Lightning-fast execution : Manage basket orders without delays, even in high volatility. Total control : Decide in seconds when to
Quantumcross
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Uzman Danışmanlar
QuantumCross – The EA You’ve Been Looking For! Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Ideal timeframe: M15 ️ Recommended Risk & Leverage Settings To ensure smooth operation and avoid free margin issues, please consider the following recommendations: Leverage 1:100 → Safe to use up to significant risk even on accounts starting from $1000 . Leverage 1:500  → $500 Our EA automatically defaults to low-risk mode for maximum safety, but you always have the flexibility to adjust risk pa
SmartStep FX
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartStep FX – The New Generation of Grid Trading Are you looking for a solid, fully automated Expert Advisor ready to generate consistent profits in Forex? SmartStep FX is designed for traders who want real results with a proven strategy. What makes SmartStep FX unique? SmartStep FX comes with optimized parameters – no need to change anything. Optimized for AUDCAD on M5 – a stable pair with relatively low volatility. Dynamic grid management – customizable entry levels in pips to ada
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it trades only when it should. ℹ️ VWAP is computed internally from your open positions. No external ma
BasketCloser
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Yardımcı programlar
BasketCloser — Intelligent basket close by profit or loss Take control of outcomes: set a money target to close all positions when the basket reaches that profit, and a global loss cap to stop bad streaks early. Works per symbol or across the whole account, with an option to include pending orders. A clean on-chart panel shows orders, total lots, and aggregated P/L in real time. Does not open trades. It only manages exits: fast and consistent. Why choose it Consistent results: clo
