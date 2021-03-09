MagicSignals EA Ola Said Abd Elghafar Uzman Danışmanlar

MagicSignals EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor . It uses smart algorithms to open any trade.Also this system come with very smart Money Management code and not like other Expert Advisor with this ea you will cant use fixed lot to trade. You must use the very smart Money Management system inside this ea to open any trade, you will need only to put your risk and the system will do all other job for you. And if you put zero in the risk setting the system will open the small lot that can make t