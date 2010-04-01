🚀 QuantumCross – The EA You’ve Been Looking For!





📊 REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING

Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/quantumcross/11745157





Recommended currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Ideal timeframe: M15

⚖️ Recommended Risk & Leverage Settings

To ensure smooth operation and avoid free margin issues, please consider the following recommendations:

Leverage 1:100 → Safe to use up to significant risk even on accounts starting from $1000 .

Leverage 1:500 → $500

Our EA automatically defaults to low-risk mode for maximum safety, but you always have the flexibility to adjust risk parameters according to your account size and leverage conditions.

🔥 Key Advantages That Make the Difference

One chart, all pairs 👉 Forget about opening dozens of windows – manage everything from just one chart.

Proven results: solid backtest and excellent live performance.

Ultra easy to use: just add it to the chart with default settings and you’re good to go.

Affordable price: much cheaper than other so-called “premium” EAs.

⚡ Quick Installation

Place QuantumCross EA on a single M15 chart (recommended: AUDCAD).

If your broker uses suffixes (e.g., AUDCAD.a), simply update the Symbol parameter.

Use only the recommended pairs (everything is factory-configured!).

📌 Basic Requirements

Doesn’t rely on spread or slippage, but always performs better with a reliable ECN broker.

Keep it running 24/7 on a VPS for consistent results.

Recommended leverage: 1:500 for low risk.

Works perfectly even with 1:100 leverage starting from just $1000 at medium risk.

🎯 Smart Risk Management

Full grid control: enable/disable new grid openings.

Flexible lot-sizing methods: fixed, dynamic, percentage-based, or automatic presets according to your style.

Maximum lot, spread, and slippage limits.

Hedging option (buy and sell on the same symbol).

Holiday filter (Christmas and New Year).

Max drawdown protection: if exceeded, the EA will close all positions automatically.

🧠 Optimized Strategy

Customizable TakeProfit for initial and grid trades (with optional weighted TP).

Configurable StopLoss (with option to hide it from the broker 😉).

📊 Powerful Grid System

Adjustable minimum distance between trades.

Smart distance that adapts to market volatility.

Progressive multipliers for 2nd, 3rd, and further trades.

Maximum number of trades fully controlled to keep risk under check.

✨ In Summary:

QuantumCross EA is an easy-to-use, powerful, and affordable trading solution designed to run hassle-free.

Perfect for traders looking for automation and consistent results.



