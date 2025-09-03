EA Daily Drop Analyzer

Daily Drop Analyzer - Expert Advisor

The Daily Drop Analyzer EA analyzes up to 200 assets and executes trades based on daily price ranges:

  • Buy: when the daily low is between 0% and -5% below the previous close.
  • Sell: when the daily high is between 0% and +5% above the previous close.
  • Exit: all positions are closed at the end of the day.

The on-chart panel displays metrics such as Rank, Trades, HitRate, ActiveRate, GrossResult, Max L/P, AvgResult, Drawdown, Max DD, Pending Price, Status, Open P/L. Orders are placed at 10:00, unfilled orders are removed at 15:00, and all positions are closed at 16:56. Statuses include Pending, Filled, Canceled, Closed, or "-".

Position sizing can be adjusted by capital per asset and volume limits, with optional Take Profit and Stop Loss. The panel updates with real-time Price, Status, and P/L.

Configurable Parameters

GENERAL TRADING SETTINGS

  • Trade Direction: choose Buy Strategy or Sell Strategy.
  • Unique EA magic number: identifier used to tag EA orders.
  • Max rows shown in panel: maximum rows displayed.
  • Enable MT5 notifications: enable MetaTrader 5 push notifications.

TRADE ENTRY PARAMETERS

  • Max assets to trade: maximum number of assets traded per day.
  • Max filled orders: cap on simultaneously filled orders.
  • Take Profit % (0 = disabled): percentage take profit.
  • Stop Loss % (0 = disabled): percentage stop loss.
  • Capital per asset: capital allocation per asset.
  • Volume cap % of 10-day avg: volume limit relative to the 10-day average.

TRADING SCHEDULE (hh:mm)

  • Start time to pending orders: time to place pending orders.
  • Time to remove limit orders: time to cancel unfilled orders.
  • Close all positions time: time to close all positions for the day.

OPTIMIZATION PARAMETERS

  • Analysis period in days: number of daily candles used for analysis.
  • Optimizer method: Total Result or Recovery Factor.
  • Max entry range %: maximum entry drop/rise tested.
  • Min entry range %: minimum entry drop/rise tested.
  • Step size %: percentage step between tested levels.
  • Ranking column: column used to rank assets.
  • Alert if hit rate below %: visual alert threshold for hit rate.

ASSET FILTERS

  • Min hit rate %: minimum hit rate required.
  • Min active days %: minimum percentage of days with trades.
  • Min L/P avg return %: minimum average return per trade.
  • Max drawdown % (0 = disabled): maximum allowed drawdown.
  • Min avg daily volume (0 = disabled): minimum average daily volume.
  • Tick value (0 = disabled): minimum tick value filter.
  • Min lot size (0 = disabled): minimum lot size filter.

Additional Notes

  • Designed for daily (D1) analysis with a clear, non-intrusive panel.
  • Ranks assets based on your selected metric and respects all active filters.
  • Daily routine: place, manage, and close according to the configured schedule.
