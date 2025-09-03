EA Daily Drop Analyzer

Daily Drop Analyzer - Expert Advisor

The Daily Drop Analyzer EA analyzes up to 200 assets and executes trades based on daily price ranges:

Buy: when the daily low is between 0% and -5% below the previous close.

when the daily low is between 0% and -5% below the previous close. Sell: when the daily high is between 0% and +5% above the previous close.

when the daily high is between 0% and +5% above the previous close. Exit: all positions are closed at the end of the day.

The on-chart panel displays metrics such as Rank, Trades, HitRate, ActiveRate, GrossResult, Max L/P, AvgResult, Drawdown, Max DD, Pending Price, Status, Open P/L. Orders are placed at 10:00, unfilled orders are removed at 15:00, and all positions are closed at 16:56. Statuses include Pending, Filled, Canceled, Closed, or "-".

Position sizing can be adjusted by capital per asset and volume limits, with optional Take Profit and Stop Loss. The panel updates with real-time Price, Status, and P/L.

Configurable Parameters

GENERAL TRADING SETTINGS

Trade Direction : choose Buy Strategy or Sell Strategy.

: choose Buy Strategy or Sell Strategy. Unique EA magic number : identifier used to tag EA orders.

: identifier used to tag EA orders. Max rows shown in panel : maximum rows displayed.

: maximum rows displayed. Enable MT5 notifications: enable MetaTrader 5 push notifications.

TRADE ENTRY PARAMETERS

Max assets to trade : maximum number of assets traded per day.

: maximum number of assets traded per day. Max filled orders : cap on simultaneously filled orders.

: cap on simultaneously filled orders. Take Profit % (0 = disabled) : percentage take profit.

: percentage take profit. Stop Loss % (0 = disabled) : percentage stop loss.

: percentage stop loss. Capital per asset : capital allocation per asset.

: capital allocation per asset. Volume cap % of 10-day avg: volume limit relative to the 10-day average.

TRADING SCHEDULE (hh:mm)

Start time to pending orders : time to place pending orders.

: time to place pending orders. Time to remove limit orders : time to cancel unfilled orders.

: time to cancel unfilled orders. Close all positions time: time to close all positions for the day.

OPTIMIZATION PARAMETERS

Analysis period in days : number of daily candles used for analysis.

: number of daily candles used for analysis. Optimizer method : Total Result or Recovery Factor .

: or . Max entry range % : maximum entry drop/rise tested.

: maximum entry drop/rise tested. Min entry range % : minimum entry drop/rise tested.

: minimum entry drop/rise tested. Step size % : percentage step between tested levels.

: percentage step between tested levels. Ranking column : column used to rank assets.

: column used to rank assets. Alert if hit rate below %: visual alert threshold for hit rate.

ASSET FILTERS

Min hit rate % : minimum hit rate required.

: minimum hit rate required. Min active days % : minimum percentage of days with trades.

: minimum percentage of days with trades. Min L/P avg return % : minimum average return per trade.

: minimum average return per trade. Max drawdown % (0 = disabled) : maximum allowed drawdown.

: maximum allowed drawdown. Min avg daily volume (0 = disabled) : minimum average daily volume.

: minimum average daily volume. Tick value (0 = disabled) : minimum tick value filter.

: minimum tick value filter. Min lot size (0 = disabled): minimum lot size filter.

Additional Notes

Designed for daily (D1) analysis with a clear, non-intrusive panel.

Ranks assets based on your selected metric and respects all active filters.

Daily routine: place, manage, and close according to the configured schedule.

