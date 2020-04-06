GEN Pvp

GEN Pvp

Developer: Gede Egi

Overview

GEN Pvp is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed with a mean-reversion strategy. This EA combines two classic indicators—a short-period RSI and a long-period Bollinger Bands—to find strong confluence signals. It looks for buying and selling opportunities by identifying potential reversal points when both indicators provide a crossover signal simultaneously.

Features

  • Dual Confluence Strategy: A signal is only valid when two crossover events happen at the same time: the RSI crossing its midline and the price crossing an outer Bollinger Band, signaling a potential reversal point.
  • Limit Order Execution: Instead of entering the market directly, the EA places a Limit Order on the Bollinger Band line, aiming to get a better entry price on a pullback.
  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: Users can set the EA to analyze indicator data (RSI & BB) on a different timeframe from the active chart.
  • Flexible Risk Management: Supports two lot sizing modes: a fixed lot or a dynamic lot based on a percentage of equity risk.

How It Works

  1. Confluence Signal Search: The EA continuously monitors the market for two signal conditions:
    • A Buy Signal is detected when the RSI(2) crosses above the 50 level AND the price crosses above the lower Bollinger Bands(200) line.
    • A Sell Signal is detected when the RSI(2) crosses below the 50 level AND the price crosses below the upper Bollinger Bands(200) line.
  2. Limit Order Placement: After a signal is detected, the EA does not open a position immediately. Instead, it places a pending order:
    • For a Buy signal, a Buy Limit is placed directly on the lower Bollinger Band line.
    • For a Sell signal, a Sell Limit is placed directly on the upper Bollinger Band line.
  3. Position Management: If the limit order is triggered, a position will be opened with a predefined points-based Stop Loss and Take Profit. Existing positions or orders will be automatically closed if an opposing signal appears.

Input Parameters (Main Settings)

Setting Brief Description
Strategy Parameters
  • RSI & BB Settings: Configure the period, level, and deviation for both indicators.
  • Indicator Timeframe: Choose the timeframe for indicator calculations, which can be different from the current chart's timeframe (MTF feature).
Lot Sizing
  • LotMode: Choose between 'LOT_FIXED' and 'AUTO_LOT_RISK' (dynamic lot based on risk).
  • RiskPercent / Lots: Specify the risk percentage or the fixed lot size to be used.
Stop Loss & Take Profit
  • StopLossPoints / TakeProfitPoints: Define the Stop Loss and Take Profit distance in points from the entry price.
