- Эксперты
- Gede Egi Narditya
- Версия: 2.0
- Обновлено: 28 августа 2025
Developer: Gede Egi
Overview
GEN Hydra EA is a fully-automated Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core logic is based on a multi-indicator confirmation system. The EA utilizes a pool of over 30 standard technical indicators available in MT5.
It operates on a "voting" principle, where each active indicator provides a bullish or bearish signal. A trade is initiated only when the number of concurrent signals reaches a user-defined threshold. This method is designed to filter market conditions by requiring confirmation from multiple analytical sources before executing a trade.
Features
- Multi-Indicator Engine: Employs a collection of standard indicators, including Moving Averages, MACD, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku, and others for signal generation.
- Threshold-Based Entry: Opens trades based on a configurable number of confirming indicator signals (e.g., requires 10 bullish indicators to open a buy trade).
- Signal-Based Exit Logic: Positions can be closed automatically when a specified number of indicators signal in the opposite direction of the open trade.
- Money Management: Includes options for fixed lot sizing or automatic lot calculation based on a percentage of account equity. A maximum lot size can be set for risk control.
- Position Management Tools: Equipped with Stop Loss, Take Profit, and a Trailing Stop function to manage open positions.
- On-Chart Information Panel: Displays a dashboard with real-time data, such as the current count of bullish vs. bearish signals and active trade status.
- Customizable Indicator Selection: Users can enable or disable each of the 30+ indicators individually to build a custom logic set.
Input Parameters
The EA's behavior is controlled by a comprehensive set of input parameters, grouped for clarity. As per MQL5 Market rules, all parameter names and descriptions are in English.
Trade Entry & Exit Logic
- BuyIndicatorsThreshold: The minimum number of bullish signals required to open a BUY trade.
- SellIndicatorsThreshold: The minimum number of bearish signals required to open a SELL trade.
- CloseIndicatorsThreshold: The number of opposite signals needed to close an existing trade.
Money Management & Risk
- UseAutoLot: Set to 'true' to enable automatic lot sizing based on risk.
- RiskPercentage: The risk percentage of the account balance used to calculate the lot size if UseAutoLot is true.
- LotSize: The fixed lot size to use if UseAutoLot is false.
- MaxAllowedLot: The maximum permissible lot size for any single trade.
- StopLossPoints: The Stop Loss distance in points.
- TakeProfitPoints: The Take Profit distance in points.
Position Management
- TrailingTriggerPips: The number of pips in profit at which the trailing stop is activated.
- TrailingDistancePips: The distance in pips the trailing stop will maintain from the current price.
Indicator Configuration
- Use_[IndicatorName]: A series of true/false toggles to enable or disable each specific indicator in the EA's logic (e.g., Use_MA, Use_RSI, etc.).
Recommended Usage
- This EA is a tool that requires proper configuration and testing.
- Performance can vary significantly between different financial instruments and timeframes.
- It is recommended to perform testing and optimization in the Strategy Tester to find settings that are suitable for a specific instrument.
- Always begin testing on a demo account before considering use on a live account.
Disclaimer
Trading financial markets involves a high level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool and does not guarantee profits. The user is fully responsible for their trading decisions and any outcomes. Use proper risk management at all times.
