GEN Hydra EA

Developer: Gede Egi

Overview

GEN Hydra EA is a fully-automated Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core logic is based on a multi-indicator confirmation system. The EA utilizes a pool of over 30 standard technical indicators available in MT5.

It operates on a "voting" principle, where each active indicator provides a bullish or bearish signal. A trade is initiated only when the number of concurrent signals reaches a user-defined threshold. This method is designed to filter market conditions by requiring confirmation from multiple analytical sources before executing a trade.

Features

Multi-Indicator Engine: Employs a collection of standard indicators, including Moving Averages, MACD, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku, and others for signal generation.

Employs a collection of standard indicators, including Moving Averages, MACD, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku, and others for signal generation. Threshold-Based Entry: Opens trades based on a configurable number of confirming indicator signals (e.g., requires 10 bullish indicators to open a buy trade).

Opens trades based on a configurable number of confirming indicator signals (e.g., requires 10 bullish indicators to open a buy trade). Signal-Based Exit Logic: Positions can be closed automatically when a specified number of indicators signal in the opposite direction of the open trade.

Positions can be closed automatically when a specified number of indicators signal in the opposite direction of the open trade. Money Management: Includes options for fixed lot sizing or automatic lot calculation based on a percentage of account equity. A maximum lot size can be set for risk control.

Includes options for fixed lot sizing or automatic lot calculation based on a percentage of account equity. A maximum lot size can be set for risk control. Position Management Tools: Equipped with Stop Loss, Take Profit, and a Trailing Stop function to manage open positions.

Equipped with Stop Loss, Take Profit, and a Trailing Stop function to manage open positions. On-Chart Information Panel: Displays a dashboard with real-time data, such as the current count of bullish vs. bearish signals and active trade status.

Displays a dashboard with real-time data, such as the current count of bullish vs. bearish signals and active trade status. Customizable Indicator Selection: Users can enable or disable each of the 30+ indicators individually to build a custom logic set.

Input Parameters

The EA's behavior is controlled by a comprehensive set of input parameters, grouped for clarity. As per MQL5 Market rules, all parameter names and descriptions are in English.

Trade Entry & Exit Logic

BuyIndicatorsThreshold: The minimum number of bullish signals required to open a BUY trade.

The minimum number of bullish signals required to open a BUY trade. SellIndicatorsThreshold: The minimum number of bearish signals required to open a SELL trade.

The minimum number of bearish signals required to open a SELL trade. CloseIndicatorsThreshold: The number of opposite signals needed to close an existing trade.

Money Management & Risk

UseAutoLot: Set to 'true' to enable automatic lot sizing based on risk.

Set to 'true' to enable automatic lot sizing based on risk. RiskPercentage: The risk percentage of the account balance used to calculate the lot size if UseAutoLot is true.

The risk percentage of the account balance used to calculate the lot size if UseAutoLot is true. LotSize: The fixed lot size to use if UseAutoLot is false.

The fixed lot size to use if UseAutoLot is false. MaxAllowedLot: The maximum permissible lot size for any single trade.

The maximum permissible lot size for any single trade. StopLossPoints: The Stop Loss distance in points.

The Stop Loss distance in points. TakeProfitPoints: The Take Profit distance in points.

Position Management

TrailingTriggerPips: The number of pips in profit at which the trailing stop is activated.

The number of pips in profit at which the trailing stop is activated. TrailingDistancePips: The distance in pips the trailing stop will maintain from the current price.

Indicator Configuration

Use_[IndicatorName]: A series of true/false toggles to enable or disable each specific indicator in the EA's logic (e.g., Use_MA, Use_RSI, etc.).

Recommended Usage

This EA is a tool that requires proper configuration and testing.

Performance can vary significantly between different financial instruments and timeframes.

It is recommended to perform testing and optimization in the Strategy Tester to find settings that are suitable for a specific instrument.

Always begin testing on a demo account before considering use on a live account.

Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves a high level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool and does not guarantee profits. The user is fully responsible for their trading decisions and any outcomes. Use proper risk management at all times.