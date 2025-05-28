WannaBeQuant Strategy Selection

Add this selection of 8 trading strategies to your trading, as this EA offers uncorrelated strategies to diversify, reduce risk, and hopefully increase profit!

This EA (Expert Advisor) has a selection of strategies to choose from, depending on what you want to trade. Some strategies were designed for Stocks, Forex, and Crypto. We aim to have a mean-reverting and a trend-following strategy for every market that performed well on statistically significant positive backtests, so hopefully the strategies will perform well in the future, but this is not guaranteed! This algorithm was designed for you to use multiple uncorrelated strategies together to diversify, reduce risk, and increase profit.

This EA can only be rented because the EA will be updated regularly with more strategies and features! You can only activate the EA a limited number of times, but it resets when you pay the rental cost! Every time you download the new updated EA, that counts as an Activation, which is limited, as I said.

No backtests were intentionally faked or modified to look better! BUT the backtests are missing SWAP FEE because the backtests don't support that, depending on the broker data used. All backtests use the same inputs, but the symbols will change depending on whether the broker has them.

ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS : Type: Hedging : Capital: $1000+

DEMO tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C46U3zN5I6c&t=30s

All Necessary Information Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762209


Ask Questions And Get Help Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mentorjj

Features:
Fully Customizable
You can input any symbol and change the inputs for all strategies.

Crash/Reset Proof
If your computer crashes or turns off, or your MT5 program closes, the EA has its necessary data saved! Just load MT5 and run the EA again as soon as possible. If you are unable to run the EA for a longer period, it is recommended to close all your positions from the EA.

Change inputs at any time
You can change any inputs at any time, and the EA will keep running as normal. Even if you remove the EA or change the timeframe it is on, it will remember its necessary data. WARNING! Removing a symbol from the strategy's input .txt file and restarting the EA while that strategy and the symbol have an open position will result in the position not being managed by the EA! So you need to close it manually!

Fully Automated
This EA eliminates the need for constant monitoring of the markets by fully automating the trading process, but you should still check the EA daily.

Simple to use
This EA requires prior backtesting and setup of the symbols you want to trade and what strategies you want to enable!

Strong Trading Logic
The EA employs effective trading strategies that use a defined take profit and stop loss or use robust, tested logic.

FAST backtesting!
Disabling the features that are not required for backtesting will speed up the backtesting!

Lot size % equity
Lot size calculation using a percentage of account equity.


Symbol Setup:
Use the symbol input for each strategy up to 255 Characters, or use the .txt symbols file for the strategy to use unlimited symbols. (space the symbols with a "|")


Crypto strategies ( 4 trend, 1 reversion)

  1. crypto reversion 8 strat volatility
  2. crypto trend 6 strat kama
  3. crypto trend 13 strat ichi
  4. crypto trend 11 strat turtle

Stocks strategies ( 1 reversion, 2 trend/reversion)
  1. stocks ROC reversion strat 3
  2. stocks MACD trend reversion strat 4
  3. stocks MACD trend reversion strat 5

Forex strategies( 1 reversion)
  1. forex MACD reversion strat 12


