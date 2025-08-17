GEN Hydra EA

5

GEN Hydra EA

Developer: Gede Egi

Overview

GEN Hydra EA is a fully-automated Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core logic is based on a multi-indicator confirmation system. The EA utilizes a pool of over 30 standard technical indicators available in MT5.

It operates on a "voting" principle, where each active indicator provides a bullish or bearish signal. A trade is initiated only when the number of concurrent signals reaches a user-defined threshold. This method is designed to filter market conditions by requiring confirmation from multiple analytical sources before executing a trade.

Features

  • Multi-Indicator Engine: Employs a collection of standard indicators, including Moving Averages, MACD, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku, and others for signal generation.
  • Threshold-Based Entry: Opens trades based on a configurable number of confirming indicator signals (e.g., requires 10 bullish indicators to open a buy trade).
  • Signal-Based Exit Logic: Positions can be closed automatically when a specified number of indicators signal in the opposite direction of the open trade.
  • Money Management: Includes options for fixed lot sizing or automatic lot calculation based on a percentage of account equity. A maximum lot size can be set for risk control.
  • Position Management Tools: Equipped with Stop Loss, Take Profit, and a Trailing Stop function to manage open positions.
  • On-Chart Information Panel: Displays a dashboard with real-time data, such as the current count of bullish vs. bearish signals and active trade status.
  • Customizable Indicator Selection: Users can enable or disable each of the 30+ indicators individually to build a custom logic set.

Input Parameters

The EA's behavior is controlled by a comprehensive set of input parameters, grouped for clarity. As per MQL5 Market rules, all parameter names and descriptions are in English.

Trade Entry & Exit Logic

  • BuyIndicatorsThreshold: The minimum number of bullish signals required to open a BUY trade.
  • SellIndicatorsThreshold: The minimum number of bearish signals required to open a SELL trade.
  • CloseIndicatorsThreshold: The number of opposite signals needed to close an existing trade.

Money Management & Risk

  • UseAutoLot: Set to 'true' to enable automatic lot sizing based on risk.
  • RiskPercentage: The risk percentage of the account balance used to calculate the lot size if UseAutoLot is true.
  • LotSize: The fixed lot size to use if UseAutoLot is false.
  • MaxAllowedLot: The maximum permissible lot size for any single trade.
  • StopLossPoints: The Stop Loss distance in points.
  • TakeProfitPoints: The Take Profit distance in points.

Position Management

  • TrailingTriggerPips: The number of pips in profit at which the trailing stop is activated.
  • TrailingDistancePips: The distance in pips the trailing stop will maintain from the current price.

Indicator Configuration

  • Use_[IndicatorName]: A series of true/false toggles to enable or disable each specific indicator in the EA's logic (e.g., Use_MA, Use_RSI, etc.).

Recommended Usage

  • This EA is a tool that requires proper configuration and testing.
  • Performance can vary significantly between different financial instruments and timeframes.
  • It is recommended to perform testing and optimization in the Strategy Tester to find settings that are suitable for a specific instrument.
  • Always begin testing on a demo account before considering use on a live account.

Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves a high level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool and does not guarantee profits. The user is fully responsible for their trading decisions and any outcomes. Use proper risk management at all times.

评分 2
zko
87
zko 2025.08.27 08:39 
 

It's an excellent EA, and I like it very much.

Ricky Zoltan Beznec
588
Ricky Zoltan Beznec 2025.08.20 03:11 
 

excellent ea . 1 fault is stop loss and profit dont work. trailing stop does. closing by indicators only seems to work great idea about choosing sum of indicators.!

推荐产品
Elmex Flexible Grid
Olesia Lukian
专家
Flexible Elmex Grid EA Version: 1.05 Author: Olesia Lukian  Type: Fully Customizable Grid Trading System Platform: MetaTrader 5 Overview Flexible Elmex Grid is a powerful and modular Expert Advisor designed to handle a wide range of grid trading strategies , from basic to advanced. Whether you're using Martingale, Fibonacci, or more subtle approaches, this EA has all the logic in place to support serious automation at scale . We built it to be general, solid, and customizable enough to cover
FREE
Range Breakout EA PRO
Kabelo Frans Mampa
专家
Test Before Use... In the forex market, a range refers to a period of time during which the price of a currency pair remains relatively stable, fluctuating within a narrow band. This can be contrasted with a trend, which refers to a sustained movement in the price of a currency pair in a particular direction. During a range, the price of the currency pair may move up and down within a defined range, but it is not trending strongly in any particular direction. This can be a good time for the rang
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
专家
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
专家
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
专家
这是我著名的剥头皮机Goldfinch EA的最新版本，它是十年前首次发布。它以短期内突然出现的波动性扩张为市场提供了头条：它假设并试图在突然的价格加速后利用价格变动的惯性。这个新版本已经过简化，使交易者可以轻松使用测试仪的优化功能来找到最佳交易参数。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 简单的输入参数可简化优化 可定制的贸易管理设置 交易时段选择 工作日选择 金钱管理 谨防... ick牛黄牛是危险的，因为许多因素都会破坏收益。可变的点差和滑点降低了交易的数学期望，经纪人的低报价密度可能导致幻像交易，止损位破坏了您获取利润的能力，并且网络滞后意味着重新报价。建议注意。 回溯测试 EA交易仅使用报价数据。请以“每笔交易”模式回测。 它根本不使用HLOC（高-低-开-关）数据 交易时间无关紧要 为了获得更好的性能，请为您希望在每个刻度线模式下交易的每个交易品种运行云优化。稍后分享！ 输入参数 触发点：触发点差所需的价格变动。 （预设= 10） 最小时间窗口：价格波动发生的最短时间。 （默认= 3） 最长时间窗口：价格波动发生的最长时间。
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
专家
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
SmartGridCloserEA
Leszek Aleksander Mroczek
4.33 (3)
专家
SmartGridCloserEA v.2 – Adaptive Grid Trading with Pair-Based Profit Closures Description: SmartGridCloserEA v.2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a dynamic BUY-only grid strategy across multiple asset classes such as Forex, Gold, and Indices . Unlike traditional grid EAs that rely on fixed take-profit levels, this robot introduces an intelligent system for pair-based position closures based on profit differences, helping to lock in gains even during ranging or c
FREE
Dollar Yen Trader EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.5 (4)
专家
The USDJPY Trader EA is an automated trend following system that is always in the market and trades using sell stop and buy stop orders with trailing stop losses to capture large movements in the market. It also includes a money management feature which calculates lot size based on account size and risk with an option to set a maximum draw down at which the EA will stop trading. This is a long term strategy combined with money management and will work on any pair but works best on USDJPY M15. Vi
FREE
ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
专家
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
DawnDuskDynamics MT5
Pradana Novan Rianto
5 (1)
专家
DawnDuskDynamics EA DawnDuskDynamics is a sophisticated trading algorithm that leverages the well-known Morning Star and Evening Star candlestick patterns to identify potential market reversals. This Expert Advisor is designed for traders looking to automate their trading strategies on major currency pairs, ensuring a systematic approach to forex trading. Key Features: Trading Strategy : Utilizes the Morning Star and Evening Star patterns to determine entry points, enhancing the probability of
FREE
PZ CCI Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.25 (8)
专家
This EA trades using the CCI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
FREE
PZ Flexible Breakout EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (2)
专家
Trade donchian breakouts with complete freedom. This EA can trade any breakout period, any timeframe, with pending or market orders- as desired- and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions and week days, a martingale mode and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Customizable trading direction Customizable donchian breakout period It can trade using
FREE
LoneWolf Mt5
Dmitriy Prigodich
4.5 (6)
专家
Советник основанный на сигналах индикатора  Relative Strength Index (RSI)  и Stochastic  в зоне перекупленности - продаем, в перепроданности - покупаем. Я рекомендую использовать этот советник только на VPS.  Добавляйтесь в друзья, присылайте свои интересные стратегии. Возможно после обсуждения всех нюансов напишу советника бесплатно . Параметры:                                                                    "_Slippage"    - Проскальзывание;           "_   Magic"    -  Идентификатор ордера; 
FREE
RSI Snowball Martingale
Rachyut Senakool
4 (1)
专家
Expert Advisor (EA) that utilizes the basic Dow Theory strategy along with RSI for opening positions, and employs support and resistance levels from the Zigzag indicator as stop-loss and take-profit points, you can follow these guidelines: Dow Theory Strategy : This involves analyzing trends using the Dow Theory principles, mainly focusing on identifying primary trends (bullish or bearish) and secondary trends (corrections). You'll need to implement rules for identifying these trends based on pr
FREE
Range Auto TP SL
Dilwyn Tng
4.47 (38)
专家
Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
专家
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
MA Udemy
Jefferson Judge Metha
专家
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a comprehensive project linked to an Udemy course designed to guide you through the step-by-step process of uploading your product to the MQL5 Marketplace. The course not only teaches you the technical aspects of EA development but also includes practical insights into creating a market-ready product, adhering to MQL5's strict publishing standards, and optimizing your chances of success in the marketplace.
FREE
Basic ma expert advisor
Anton Luik
专家
Basic MA EA — Free Trend-Following Expert Advisor ⸻ Description: Basic MA EA  is a simple and efficient Expert Advisor based on a Moving Average trend-following strategy. It’s designed for traders who want a clean and reliable automated trading solution without complex configurations. This EA is perfect for beginners, demo testing, and portfolio diversification. It works with any symbol and timeframe.
FREE
MultiTrend Commander
Джованни Орсани
专家
MultiTrend Commander - Automated Trading System What is it? An automated trading software that: Intelligently identifies market trends Makes decisions based on multiple timeframes Automatically manages risk What does it do? Identify Trends Analyze the market in real time Combine signals from different time frames (15 min, 1 hr, 4 hr) Confirm the trend direction before entering Protect Your Capital Automatically calculates stop losses Adjusts trade size to your risk Stops trading if
FREE
Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master
Tomas Vanek
专家
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/ Key details are: Parameters Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
专家
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
ADX Expert FX
Nikolaos Pantzos
专家
ADX_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Average Directional Movement ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
专家
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
CrossMA Martingale MT5
Erwin Rustandi
1 (1)
专家
Expert Advisor of Cross two moving averages accompanied by stop loss, take profit, martingale and multi timeframes on each moving averages. You can change all the parameters contained in the moving averages Please use as appropriate, hopefully can be useful and assist you in the transaction Don't forget to give a review if this product helps you MA Method 0 = simple 1 = exponential 2 = smoothed 3 = LW
FREE
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
专家
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
Rebound Modify
Piminov Sergey
专家
If you are looking for an easy-to-use Expert Advisor, then this is what you need. No settings. All that is required of you is to choose a currency pair, a timeframe and allow automatic trading for the EA. The strategy of the expert is based on the local support and resistance levels. When a candle closes beyond any level, an order is opened in the opposite direction, expecting a price rebound. The maximum number of orders opened at a time is limited to 3. This is a safety measure, which prevents
FREE
PZ RSI Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.5 (2)
专家
This EA trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
专家
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
CommunityPower MT5
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.69 (89)
专家
CommunityPower EA   — is the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5, created by community and for community. It is free, versatile and very powerful, and allows to trade a wide range of strategies. The idea is simple Your suggestions + my code = a win-win for everyone! Is it a ready-to-use money-making machine? No, it is definitely not. It is a tool, which allows you to create and run your own trading strategy, and it is up to you to find profitable settings and take the responsibility for your tra
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (382)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (8)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.69 (42)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (18)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (92)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (17)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。还剩7份（共20份）即将售罄。 目前限时价格为 179美元，即将恢复至 999 美元。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500 美元 策略 2：
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (87)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专门为 XAUUSD 设计的专家顾问（EA）。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其进场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格、马丁格尔或平均成本技术 。 EA 开立的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的一系列近期K线，以识别特定看跌形态后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略识别持续下跌趋势后的强劲看涨势头。它使用前一个 H4 K线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一个基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易会话低点的价格行为，以识别潜在的入场点。 策略 4 (H2/H6):   这是一个趋势跟踪策略。它使用较高时间周期上的趋势指标
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (6)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
专家
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
专家
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 黄金数字主宰 实时信号监控：请通过官方链接实时关注系统表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 促销活动：您可以获赠 Cryon X-9000 交易顾问。如需了解详情并获取权限，请直接与我联系。 The Techno Deity 是一款为在黄金市场混沌中追求结构化秩序的交易者设计的尖端生态系统。该系统的核心是数字直觉算法，它不仅追踪价格，还能识别机构兴趣区和市场失衡瞬间。系统采用多层订单流过滤和市场几何对称分析，以极小的回撤实现精准入场。 核心优势 流动性智能：系统扫描市场中的隐藏流动性集群，在极大概率出现剧烈冲刺的点位开仓。 神经趋势过滤：智能过滤，区分真实的趋势运动与虚假的回撤和噪音。 动态风险控制：每笔头寸都配有自适应保护模块，根据当前波动性自动调整止盈水平。 零网格理念：彻底杜绝平均仓位、网格或马丁策略。机器人遵循“一进一出”原则，具备稳固的数学优势。 机构级纪律：系统排除人为干扰，精准执行交易计划，无视情绪和市场恐慌。 技术参数 交易品种：黄金 (XAUUSD) 时间周期：H1
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.7 (30)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比特币 EA？ 掌握不可预
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
专家
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
专家
全球首个黄金与比特币之间的公开套利算法！ 每天都有优惠活动！ 实时信号 -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA： 长期以来推荐的经纪商：   IC Markets 交易对：   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 附件代码：   XAUUSD H1 请务必检查 交易的货币对是否已添加 到 “市场报价” 窗口中！ 账户类型：ECN/原始价差 前缀设置： 如果您的经纪商提供的货币对带有符号前缀，例如 XAUUSD_i 然后在设置中输入前缀：   “   _i   ” 黄金与比特币套利： 这种策略基于利用这些资产之间的价格差异，尽管它们通常作为相互竞争的“避险资产”而非直接交易对。交易者会在市场不确定或趋势反转时期寻找黄金兑比特币价格被低估的机会（反之亦然），以便买入价格较低的资产，然后在价格较高时卖出。或者，他们也可以在不同的平台上交易与黄金挂钩的加密货币（例如 PAXG、XAUT），以利用黄金（数字黄金和实物黄金）之间的价格差异，但这需要对双方的波动性和风险都有所了解。
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
作者的更多信息
EMA high level indicatorMT5
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
INDICATOR GEN (EMA HIGH LEVEL)   Developer: eggii77 General Description GEN EMA High Level Ultimate is a sophisticated hybrid trading system for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that combines the speed of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the reliability of a volatility-based trend filter ( SuperTrend ). This indicator is designed to filter out market "noise" by utilizing a multi-confirmation algorithm: Primary Trend (EMA), Trend Guard (SuperTrend), Momentum (RSI), and Trend Strength (ADX). Its stand
FREE
Supertrend IndicatorMT5
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
SUPERTREND INDICATOR MT5   Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN SmartTrend Signal is a comprehensive technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), focused on trend identification and automated risk management. It utilizes a refined SuperTrend -based algorithm powered by the Average True Range (ATR) to determine the primary trend direction. What sets this indicator apart is its integrated trade management features displayed directly on the chart, including visual placement of Stop Loss (SL)
FREE
GEN ChronoBox
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
EA GEN ChronoBox is a powerful automated trading solution, specifically crafted for traders who favor a breakout strategy. This EA works tirelessly to scan the market, identifying potential moments where the price is ready to make a major move, and executes trades for you. It is perfectly suited for capturing the market momentum that often follows periods of consolidation, giving you an edge without having to constantly monitor the charts. Key Features Core Breakout Strategy: Powered by a teste
FREE
GEN Band xp
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
GEN Band-XP Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Band-XP is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that employs a unique strategy based on Bollinger Bands (BB). Unlike conventional BB strategies that focus on reversals from band touches, this EA identifies shifts in market momentum. Trading signals are generated when a "crossover" in the sequence of band touches occurs—for example, a Buy signal appears when a touch of the upper band becomes more recent than the last touch of the lower band, signal
FREE
GEN rsi swing signal
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller The "RSI+ with 123 Fractals" logo is designed to provide a clear and professional visual representation of a complex technical indicator, focused on precise market analysis and reliable patterns. Each element in the design is crafted to reflect the philosophy and strengths of the indicator within the trading world. Design Elements: "RSI+" Text in Bold and White: The main "RSI+" text is chosen to be the focal point, with a bold and clear font. The us
FREE
GEN Target Trend Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
1 (1)
指标
INDICATOR: GEN TARGET TREND Signal Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TARGET TREND Signal is an advanced trend-following indicator, designed to identify potential trading signals and provide comprehensive target visualization. This indicator uses a combination of Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Average True Range (ATR) to detect trend changes, then generates clear BUY or SELL signals. This system enhances the trading experience with powerful visualization features, including a real-time
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
GEN SmartZone
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
INDICATOR: GEN Smart Zone Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Smart Zone is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize strong Support and Resistance (S/R) levels . It analyzes price movements on a higher timeframe to find significant S/R zones and then projects them onto the current chart. Its purpose is to provide traders with clear visual guidance on key areas that can be used for decision-making. Key Features Automatic S/R Zone Identification: The i
GEN FXTrendZones
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN FXTrendZones GEN FXTrendZones is a technical analysis indicator designed to identify key price zones using Fibonacci retracement and extension levels, while also detecting market structure changes such as Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). The indicator helps traders visualize critical swing areas and potential trend continuation or reversal zones. It includes a visual info panel and optional price alert system.
FREE
GEN Trend Line
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
指标
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN (Trend Line) automatically detects swing highs and lows, plots dynamic upper & lower trendlines with adaptive slope (ATR, Standard Deviation, or Linear Regression approximation), and marks breakout points visually when the price crosses the trend boundaries. Perfect for price action, breakout, and trend confirmation strategies across multiple timeframes.
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
PRO VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144989?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN Support & Resistance (EGGII77) is an MT5 indicator that automatically detects and draws Support & Resistance levels based on pivot highs and lows. The indicator features two sets of S&R (main structure and quick levels), a customizable maximum number of lines, adjustable colors, and a clean chart display for clearer price action analysis.
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
INDICATOR: GEN Support and Resistance Pro Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Support and Resistance Pro is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that automatically identifies support and resistance (S&R) levels using price pivot logic. It supports multi-timeframe analysis and includes a trend momentum detection system that helps traders understand current market bias with additional visual and alert tools. Main Features Automatic S&R Detection: Identifies key support and resistance levels
GEN Fibo Nova
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller FIBO NOVA is an indicator based on EMA + ATR/StdDev , forming Fibonacci volatility bands (0.618 – 2.618) to detect trend direction (uptrend/downtrend) , Entry signals , Take Profit (Rejection) , and Bounce (trend continuation) . It comes with pop-up alerts & push notifications , and a clean visual display with trend-colored zones. Quick Usage Guide Identify Trend Only Lower Bands active (green) → uptrend, focus on buy setups. Only Upper Bands active
GEN TurboTrend Signals
Gede Egi Narditya
3 (1)
指标
FULL VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN TurboTrend Signals is an adaptive volatility-based trend indicator designed to help traders identify dominant trend directions, key momentum transition points, and projected profit-taking zones in a visual and intuitive manner. The indicator utilizes a temporally-weighted moving average combined with statistical dispersion via standard deviation to construct a dynamic volati
FREE
GEN Trend Sniper
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
GEN Trend Sniper is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential trend beginnings or price reversals. Its core strategy is based on a volatility channel constructed from a combination of a Moving Average and Standard Deviation. The EA features a unique position management system, including two types of Take Profit (Fixed and Dynamic) and a reversal logic to adapt to market changes. How Does It Work? Entry Signal: The EA determines the trend direction based on the closing price's position rel
FREE
GEN JanusEA
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
JanusEA Pro: A Market Structure Expert Advisor Developer: Gede Egi Overview JanusEA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the concept of market structure. The EA automatically identifies Supply (Pivot High) and Demand (Pivot Low) zones on the chart. Based on these identified zones, JanusEA can execute trades using one of two distinct, selectable trading logics: Breakout or Reversal. The name is inspired by the Roman god Janus, reflecting the EA's dual-strategy design. This allows users
FREE
GEN RSI hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
INDICATOR: GEN RSI Hunter Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN RSI Hunter is a technical indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that automatically detects potential BUY and SELL signals based on overbought/oversold conditions and price reversal patterns. This indicator is perfect for traders who want to capture short-term swing opportunities using price action confirmation and price patterns like Double Top and Double Bottom. Signals are confirmed by breakout candles and val
FREE
GEN Zenith
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
指标
INDICATOR: GEN Zenith Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Zenith is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify price reversal patterns (Zenith) based on pivot price detection and delta volume movement. This indicator looks for points where the price forms a swing high or swing low, then detects a breakout from that area to confirm a strong reversal signal. This indicator is highly suitable for reversal and breakout strategies, or as a signal confirmation tool in your tradin
FREE
GEN TriFactaX
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
INDICATOR: GEN TriFactaX Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TriFactaX is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize the 1-2-3 Pattern or price reversal pattern. This pattern is a classic price action formation frequently used by traders to detect potential trend reversals. This indicator not only displays the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart but also automatically identifies the breakout signal from the critical level (point 2) and projects Entry, Stop Loss (SL), a
GEN Ichimoku Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
GEN Ichimoku Signal Developer: gedeegi Overview GEN Ichimoku Signal is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines two different trend analysis systems, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and HalfTrend, into a single visual tool. The primary function of the indicator is to color the chart's candlesticks based on whether the conditions of these two systems are in alignment. The indicator provides a visual representation of market conditions by displaying one of three colors: one for aligned
FREE
GEN TrendPivot Hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
GEN TrendPivot Hunter Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN TrendPivot Hunter is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines Pivot-based Support & Resistance, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Trendlines into one analytical tool. The indicator helps visualize possible price reaction areas and market structures directly on the chart. All drawing styles, alerts, and notifications can be customized through the input parameters. The tool does not generate trading signals automatically; it is inte
GEN Mjolnir Edge
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
GEN Mjolnir Edge Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Mjolnir Edge is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed for a breakout strategy. This EA intelligently identifies periods of market consolidation (sideways movement) using a combination of the Moving Average and ATR indicators. Once a consolidation zone is detected and confirmed, the EA automatically places pending orders (a Buy Stop and a Sell Stop) to capture the strong price movement when the market breaks out of this consolidation p
FREE
GEN sessions volume profile
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
GEN Sessions Volume Profile Developer: Gede Egi GEN Sessions Volume Profile is an MT5 indicator designed to display the volume distribution for each trading session (daily) in the form of a Volume Profile . With this tool, traders can easily see at which price levels the highest trading activity has occurred during a session, making it easier to identify key market areas. The indicator automatically plots Session Boxes, Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL), and Va
FREE
GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that integrates five different trading strategies into one interactive dashboard. It allows you to monitor signals from multiple analytical approaches simultaneously, suitable for various trading styles ranging from scalping to swing trading. Features GEN Sniper Entry: Identifies divergence signals using RSI and ATR, with automatic ma
GEN Shadow Moon
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
GEN Shadow Moon Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Shadow Moon is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that explores the potential correlation between the lunar cycle and market movements. This EA is designed to automate the trading process by using four types of triggers based on the Moon's phases, complemented by sophisticated risk management and a trailing stop feature. Features Lunar Cycle-Based Strategy: Identifies trading signals based on "New Moon" or "Full Moon" events.
FREE
GEN Core X
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
GEN Core X Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Core X is an advanced multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that acts as an all-in-one control hub for multiple technical analysis strategies. Designed with an interactive on-chart dashboard, this indicator combines four main analytical tools that can be independently enabled, disabled, and configured. This allows traders to monitor a wide range of market signals, from market structure analysis to complex divergence signals, all from one pl
GEN Core X EA
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
专家
GEN Core X – Adaptive & Safe Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M10 & M15 Timeframes GEN Core X is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 10-minute (M10) and 15-minute (M15) timeframes. This EA uses a breakout strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid. Important: For optimal performance, use an account with low spreads. Key Features Safe & Stabl
GEN Vextrum
Gede Egi Narditya
专家
GEN VEXTRUM EA – First Release! As a token of appreciation for early users, GEN VEXTRUM EA is launched at a special price of only $39 for the first 3 buyers only! Not only that – the first 5 buyers will also receive 1 premium indicator file for FREE – GEN RSI Hunter to enhance your trading strategy. After the initial 5 copies are sold, the price will increase to $69 . Don’t miss this rare opportunity! GEN VEXTRUM EA | Adaptive Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor GEN VEXTRUM EA represents a new genera
Trend Line GEN
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
INDICATOR: Trend Line GEN INDICATOR: Trend Line GEN Developer: gedeegi General Description Trend Line GEN adalah indikator yang secara otomatis menggambar trendline berdasarkan titik-titik swing penting (highs dan lows) pada chart. Garis-garis ini berfungsi sebagai support dan resistance dinamis untuk membantu pengambilan keputusan trading. Key Features Automatic Swing Detection: Mengidentifikasi pivot high dan pivot low secara otomatis. Flexible Slope Calculation: Pilihan metode perhitungan ke
FREE
Tribox Signal GEN
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
INDICATOR: TRIBOX SIGNAL GEN Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TRIBOX SIGNAL is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize the 1-2-3 Pattern or price reversal pattern. This pattern is a classic price action formation frequently used by traders to detect potential trend reversals. This indicator not only displays the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart but also automatically identifies the breakout signal from the critical level (point 2) and projects Entry, Stop Loss
筛选:
zko
87
zko 2025.08.27 08:39 
 

It's an excellent EA, and I like it very much.

Ricky Zoltan Beznec
588
Ricky Zoltan Beznec 2025.08.20 03:11 
 

excellent ea . 1 fault is stop loss and profit dont work. trailing stop does. closing by indicators only seems to work great idea about choosing sum of indicators.!

回复评论