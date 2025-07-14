GEN Trend Fib Zones
- Göstergeler
- Gede Egi Narditya
- Sürüm: 1.0
GEN (Trend Fib Zones)
GEN (Trend Fib Zones) is a professional technical analysis indicator that automatically detects trend structure shifts using swing highs/lows and dynamically plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension zones.
🎯 Key Features:
-
Automatic Trend Structure Detection
-
Identifies market structure changes using CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) logic.
-
Highlights trend direction based on real swing high/low pivots.
-
-
Dynamic Fibonacci Zone Visualization
-
Plots essential Fibonacci levels: 0.382, 0.5 (Equilibrium), 0.618 (Golden Ratio), 0.79 (OTE), along with -0.27 and -0.618 extensions.
-
Automatically renders the “Golden Zone” (0.5–0.618) and “OTE Zone” (0.618–0.79) with adjustable transparency and colors.
-
-
Flexible Display Options
-
Configurable options to show swing lines, high/low price labels, and right-side extension for all Fibonacci lines.
-
Adjustable line widths and colors to suit user preferences.
-
-
Clean and Informative Visualization
-
Includes CHoCH and BOS labels with customizable styling, enhancing visual clarity of structure shifts.
-
⚙️ Main Input Settings:
-
Structure detection period and trendline color settings
-
Option to follow latest swing or stick to the original swing point
-
Toggle for Fibonacci levels, zone fills, and text label visibility
-
Ability to enable or disable individual retracement/extension levels
Note:
This indicator is intended for structural and visual analysis of price action. It does not provide buy/sell signals or guarantee future performance. Use it as a tool within your trading plan and risk management strategy.