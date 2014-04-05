Kiobi

KIOBI VISION

KIOBI VISION is a multi-factor analysis indicator designed for professional traders who want a clear and structured view of the market across multiple time frames.

Objective

The indicator offers a unique summary table that combines several technical tools (RSI, MACD, Stochastics, Vortex, Momentum, PSAR, DMI, MFI, Fisher, and general trend) to provide reliable and quick-to-interpret buy and sell signals.

Key Features
  • Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 → MN): a consolidated view of the market trend across all time frames.
  • Combination of 9 major indicators to confirm the strength of a signal (BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL).
  • Clear overall signal: the indicator automatically calculates the consensus and displays the final decision (BUY or SELL).
  • Seamless chart integration: intuitive reading directly on the chart, with distinctive colors for each signal.
  • Time saving: Allows the trader to avoid manually checking each indicator and timeframe.

Benefits for the trader
  • Aids rapid decision-making in intraday or swing trading.
  • Enables better discipline and avoids emotionally-driven entries.
  • Offers multi-factor confirmation that increases signal reliability.
  • Compatible with all trading strategies (trend, counter-trend, scalping, swing).

Importance for professionals
In a volatile market environment (such as gold, indices, or cryptocurrencies), having a clear, multi-level view is essential. KIOBI VISION acts as a true trading dashboard, providing professionals with:

  • a rapid and centralized reading of the market,
  • a reduction in the risks associated with false signals,
  • a reliable tool to strengthen the consistency and performance of their strategy.










