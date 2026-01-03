IOF Footprint

IOF Footprint - Institutional Order Flow Indicator

Professional footprint chart indicator that reveals institutional order flow directly on MetaTrader 5. See what smart money is doing with real-time bid/ask volume analysis at every price level.

Core Features:

  • Bid/Ask Volume Display - See exact volumes traded at bid vs ask at each price level
  • Delta Analysis - Real-time and cumulative delta calculation per bar
  • Point of Control (POC) - Automatic detection of highest volume price levels
  • Value Area (VAH/VAL) - Standard 70% volume concentration zones
  • Volume Profile - Horizontal histogram visualization per bar

Pattern Detection:

  • Absorption Detection - Identifies large passive orders absorbing aggressive flow
  • Iceberg Order Detection - Detects hidden institutional orders refilling at same price
  • Stacked Imbalances - Highlights 3+ consecutive price levels with buy/sell imbalances
  • Exhaustion Detection - High volume with no price movement signals potential reversals
  • Delta Spikes - Automatic detection of unusual delta activity vs average
  • Volume Spikes - Identifies abnormal volume bars for entry timing

Display Modes:

  • Bid x Ask format (150 x 200)
  • Delta only (+50 / -30)
  • Volume Profile bars
  • Heat Map with color intensity

Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

  • Overlay higher timeframe POC, VAH, VAL on lower timeframe charts
  • Support for M15, M30, H1, H4 reference levels

Advanced Features:

  • ML Pattern Recognition with confidence scoring and entry/SL/TP levels
  • Custom Alert Builder - Create your own order flow conditions
  • Webhook Integration - Send signals to external systems
  • CSV Data Export - Export footprint data for external analysis
  • DOM Replay Mode - Replay historical order flow tick by tick

Alert System:

  • Multi-channel alerts: Popup, Sound, Push Notification, Email
  • Alerts for Absorption, Stacked Imbalances, Iceberg, Large Delta, Spikes
  • Fully customizable thresholds

Professional Dashboard:

  • Real-time info panel with delta, volume, POC, VAH, VAL
  • Buy/Sell volume breakdown with percentages
  • Initiative vs Responsive activity analysis
  • Pattern status display
  • ML signal confidence and feature breakdown

Works On:

  • Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500)
  • Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)
  • Any instrument with tick data

Optimized Performance:

  • Configurable history depth
  • Smart rendering for smooth chart updates
  • Tick limit protection for high-volume instruments

Keywords: footprint chart, order flow, volume profile, bid ask volume, delta trading, POC point of control, value area, institutional trading, smart money, absorption, iceberg orders, imbalance, stacked imbalance, volume analysis, tick data, market profile, DOM depth of market, price action, supply demand, liquidity, order book, trade flow, volume delta, cumulative delta, exhaustion, reversal signals, breakout confirmation, professional trading, scalping, day trading, swing trading, futures trading, forex volume, gold trading, crypto trading, MT5 indicator, MetaTrader 5


