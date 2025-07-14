RSI Pro Basic
- Indicatori
- VALU VENTURES LTD
- Versione: 1.1
The ONLY RSI Indicator You'll Ever Need - Works with ANY Broker, ANY Symbol!
Finally, an RSI indicator that automatically adapts to YOUR broker's symbol naming conventions! Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, or Stock Indices - this universal indicator detects and monitors related symbols automatically.
KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS
UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY
- Auto-Detects Broker Patterns: Works with ANY broker suffix (.m, .pro, .raw, etc.)
- All Asset Classes: Forex, Metals (Gold/Silver), Crypto, Indices, Stocks
- Symbol Intelligence: Automatically finds related symbols based on your chart
- Zero Configuration: No manual symbol input required
PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD
- Multi-Symbol Overview: Monitor up to 8 related symbols simultaneously
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: M15, H1, H4, D1 RSI values in one view
- Market Statistics: Bullish/Bearish/Neutral count + Average RSI
- Minimize Feature: Hide/Show dashboard with one click
- Compact Mode: Space-saving layout option
HISTORICAL ARROW ANALYSIS
- Backtest Friendly: See ALL historical RSI signals on your chart
- Signal Accuracy: Arrows show exact RSI crossover points
- Visual Validation: Instantly assess strategy performance
- Customizable Display: Adjust arrow colors, size, and distance
SMART ALERTS
- Real-Time Notifications: Instant alerts for new RSI signals
- Sound Alerts: Customizable audio notifications
- Multiple Symbols: Get alerts from any monitored symbol
WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR UNIQUE?
Auto-Detection Technology
Unlike other RSI indicators that require manual symbol configuration, this indicator automatically detects your broker's naming pattern and finds related trading instruments. No more guessing symbol names!
Historical Signal Analysis
See up to 500 historical arrows on your chart to validate the RSI strategy before trading live. Perfect for backtesting and strategy development.
Space-Efficient Design
Professional dashboard with minimize/maximize functionality - get the information you need without cluttering your charts.
Broker Agnostic
Works with ANY broker worldwide - from retail to institutional platforms. Tested with major brokers including IC Markets, FXCM, Pepperstone, Oanda, and many more.
PERFECT FOR:
- Day Traders: Multi-timeframe RSI analysis for precise entries
- Swing Traders: Historical arrow validation for strategy confirmation
- Multi-Asset Traders: Monitor Forex, Gold, Crypto from one dashboard
- Strategy Developers: Backtest RSI signals with historical arrow display
- Professional Traders: Clean, minimizable interface for focused trading
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
RSI Settings
- Period: 5-50 (default: 14)
- Overbought/Oversold: Fully customizable levels
- Price: Open, High, Low, Close, or typical price
Dashboard Features
- Position: Adjustable X/Y coordinates
- Size: Normal (1000x450) or Compact (800x300) mode
- Font: Customizable size and display options
- Colors: Professional color scheme with asset-type coding
Arrow System
- Historical Scan: 50-500 bars (adjustable)
- Signal Types: RSI crossover detection (not just levels)
- Visual: Customizable colors, sizes, and positioning
- Tooltips: Hover to see exact RSI values
Performance
- Low CPU Usage: Efficient handle management
- Fast Updates: 15-second refresh intervals
- Memory Optimized: Clean object management
- MT5 Native: No external DLLs required
TRADING STRATEGY INCLUDED
Basic RSI Strategy with Historical Validation:
- BUY Signal: Green arrow when RSI crosses above oversold level
- SELL Signal: Red arrow when RSI falls below overbought level
- Confirmation: Use multi-timeframe alignment for stronger signals
- Validation: Check historical arrows to assess win rate
Pro Tip: Use the historical arrows to backtest the strategy on your preferred timeframe and adjust RSI levels for optimal performance.
INSTALLATION & SETUP
- Drag & Drop: Install on any chart (Forex, Metal, Crypto, Index)
- Auto-Detection: Indicator automatically finds related symbols
- Customize: Adjust RSI levels and dashboard preferences
- Trade: Use arrows and dashboard signals for trading decisions
No complicated setup required - the indicator adapts to YOUR broker automatically!