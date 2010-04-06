Connecting KuCoin Spot Futures to MT5 Service

Connecting KuCoin Spot and Futures Expert MetaTrader 5

The KuCoin Spot and Futures to MT5 Expert Advisor is a utility that bridges trading data from the KuCoin exchange to the MetaTrader 5 platform. This non-trading expert uses KuCoin’s official API to stream real-time market data from both the Spot and Futures markets directly into MT5.



Specifications Table – KuCoin Spot and Futures to MT5 Connector

Feature Description Category Trading Tools Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type - Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style - Trading Market Cryptocurrencies





Overview of the KuCoin Spot and Futures Connection for MetaTrader 5

This connection tool is built using the HTTP protocol, allowing MetaTrader 5 to retrieve market data from KuCoin’s Spot and Futures sections. By using MT5’s built-in WebRequest function, the expert fetches real-time information such as price, volume, and order status directly from KuCoin’s servers, and displays it in the terminal with standard symbols.





How to Enable WebRequest for KuCoin in MetaTrader 5

Go to the “Tools” menu at the top of MT5 and select “Options” Under the “Expert Advisors” tab, check the box “Allow WebRequest for listed URL” Add the following URLs to the list: https://api-futures.kucoin.com

https://api.kucoin.com





Adding KuCoin Spot and Futures Symbols in MetaTrader 5

To conduct technical analysis or apply indicators to KuCoin Spot or Futures cryptocurrency data in MT5, follow these steps:

Open the “Market Watch” window using Ctrl + M Right-click inside the Market Watch window and choose “Symbols” In the “Custom” section, select “KuCoin” and find your desired cryptocurrency using these prefixes: S.KC for Spot market symbols

F.KC for Futures market symbols Click on the symbol you want, then select “Show” to add it to Market Watch





KuCoin Spot and Futures Connection Settings Panel in MT5

Candle count to download (min=300): Number of candlesticks to be loaded from KuCoin for the chart

Same Symbols, Different Charts, Equal: Synchronizes data across charts using the same symbol





Conclusion

The KuCoin Spot and Futures to MT5 connector is a powerful analytical tool that integrates real-time data from the KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange into MetaTrader 5. Using the official KuCoin API and HTTP protocol, it delivers highly accurate market data for Spot and Futures markets in a format suitable for deep analysis on the MT5 platform.