Connection Binance Spot to MT5 Service

Connection Binance Spot to MetaTrade 5 Expert

This expert is designed to receive and display live price data from the Binance Spot market within the MetaTrader 5 environment. It does not perform any trading operations.

Instead, it acts solely as a bridge, retrieving real-time cryptocurrency pair price data from Binance via API and rendering them as charts inside the MetaTrader 5 chart window.



Specifications Table for Binance Spot to MetaTrader 5 Expert

Category Trading Tool Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type - Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style - Market Type Cryptocurrency





Quick Overview: Binance Spot to MetaTrader 5

The Binance Spot to MetaTrader 5 Expert requires an active internet connection to send HTTP requests and fetch real-time market data from Binance’s servers. This communication is enabled through the WebRequest feature in MetaTrader 5. Due to MT5’s internal security settings, WebRequest permissions must be manually granted for the Binance API domain.





Steps to Enable WebRequest

To enable WebRequest functionality in MetaTrader 5, follow these steps:

From the top menu, select “Tools” and then “Options” In the opened window, switch to the “Expert Advisors” tab Check the box for “Allow WebRequest for listed URL” In the input field below, enter:

https://api.binance.com





Adding Binance Spot Symbols

To view a specific cryptocurrency pair chart from the Binance Spot market, the symbol must be added to the Market Watch panel. After launching the Expert on a chart, proceed as follows:

In MetaTrader 5, press Ctrl+U or open the “Symbols” menu from the top In the window that appears, navigate to the Binance/spot folder under Expert symbols From the displayed list, double-click your desired symbol to activate it Close the window, then double-click the added symbol in the Market Watch panel (left side of MT5)

Note: Added symbols also appear under the “Expert” section within MetaTrader 5.





Settings Panel of Binance Spot to MetaTrader 5 Expert

The Expert configuration panel offers the following settings:

Candle count to download (min=300, max=1000):

Specifies how many candles to fetch from Binance for display. The value must be between 300 and 1000.

One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candle Count:

When enabled, if the same symbol is open in multiple chart windows, the number of downloaded candles will be synchronized across them.

Note:

When the "One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candle Count" option is enabled, opening multiple charts for the same symbol (e.g., ETH/USDT) will append a “+” symbol to each chart title (ETH +, ETH ++, etc.).

All open charts will display the same number of candles. Each timeframe will fetch its own data independently from Binance.

If this option is disabled, higher timeframes will derive their data from the lower timeframe data rather than requesting it directly from the server.





Conclusion

The Binance Spot to MetaTrader 5 Expert is a useful tool for analysts who want to monitor and analyze real-time cryptocurrency market data directly within the MT5 platform.

It connects to Binance’s API and provides accurate, customizable charts for various crypto pairs—strictly for data viewing, with no trading functionality involved.