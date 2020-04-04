DowAlgo Breaker MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Rahman Pavaleh
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
"DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 125 > Next price > $ 150]
Signal Mql5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2327780
Signal Myfxbook : Visit the Telegram channel
Signal MT5 :
- Login : 228005816
- Investor Password : DowAlgo_Breaker@3
- Server : Alpari-MT5
Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp
Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.
Benefits :
- Not a Grid or Martingale
- It supports SL and TP
- Fixed and Auto Volume
- Prop Firm Ready
- Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)
- Run back test and enable US30
- Set the Time frame to 1H
- There are default settings, just set the account balance to $500 : (Balance = $250) + 0.01
- Set the Data and Modelling to 1Minute OHLC OR Every Tick Based On Real Ticks
- If no position is created, enable Order Type Run in the settings.
You can use this EA to overcome the challenge : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633
Specifications :
|Pair
|US30
|Timeframe
| Any (H1)
|Deposit
|$ 250 (USD) : (Balance = $250) + 0.01
|Settings
|Default
|Digits
|1 - 2
|Leverage
|> 1:100
|Account Type
|Any - Hedging - Low Spread - ECN
|VPS
|24 / 7
Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer :
Like other EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you.
All risk minimization steps have been taken and no one can promise you a guaranteed profit.
Past performance dose not guarantee future results.
Warnings :
- The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
- By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.