ApexVol Grid EA

ApexVol Grid EA is a fully automated trading algorithm for MetaTrader 5. It is built on a volatility-filtered grid trading system and operates using dynamic moving average channels. The EA is designed to detect optimal entry zones during stable market conditions and execute trades in both directions based on predefined grid levels.

The first 5 copies are available for $499. The price will increase by $100 every 5 purchases!


Key Features

Feature Description
Grid System Automatically places multiple staggered orders based on price levels
ATR Volatility Filter Prevents trading during periods of high market volatility
Dynamic Price Channels Uses deviation from a moving average to determine entry zones
Smart Lot Sizing Position sizing based on account equity, balance, or fixed volume
Directional Trade Control Select between Long only, Short only, Both, or Pause mode
Multi-Symbol Capability Trades multiple symbols simultaneously with control over max exposure
Drawdown Protection Restricts new trades if a defined account drawdown is reached
Time-Gap Entry Logic Avoids frequent re-entries by requiring minimum time between positions


Default settings are optimized for FX pairs on the M15 timeframe.  


Safety Features

  • Trading is automatically paused if:

    • ATR exceeds defined volatility threshold

    • Maximum number of open positions is reached

    • A defined drawdown level is triggered

  • Built-in capital management checks margin, balance, and exposure before placing trades



Best-Practices

Feature Details
Trading Timeframe M15
Volatility Timeframe Daily
Instruments AUDNZD, NZDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDCAD
Market Conditions Best suited for sideways or mildly trending markets
Hosting Use a VPS for uninterrupted 24/7 execution



Troubleshooting

The EA is not opening trades
Possible reasons:

  • ATR filter is active due to high volatility

  • Price is outside the allowed entry channel

  • Trade direction is set to "Pause"

  • Maximum symbols or grid levels already in use

How do I know if it's running correctly?
Look for the smiley face icon in the chart corner. You can also view trades with matching Magic Numbers and comments in the Trade tab.

Can I intervene manually?
Yes. You can close positions at any time or switch the EA to "Pause" mode.



Input Parameters Explained

User Inputs Description
EA Data Set (1–7) Internal configuration selector. Leave at 7 unless a specific dataset version is advised.
Comment Trade comment that appears in the terminal’s trade log for easy identification.
Auto Lotsize calculation Defines how much account balance is required to open 0.01 lots. The lot size is calculated as: AccountBalance / Auto Lotsize calculation. Example: With 6'000 balance and value = 3000 → 0.02 lots will be traded.
Fixed Lotsize (if Auto Lotsize = 0) Fixed lotsize if auto-sizing is disabled.
Lotsize Multiplier Multiplies lotsize with each grid level (Martingale effect). Example: 2.5 = each next order is 2.5x larger.
Position Entry Level Number of allowed grid entries per symbol.
Recovery Mode Enables aggressive lot scaling after a loss to recover faster.
Use Auto Recovery Disable Automatically disables Recovery Mode if drawdown exceeds the next setting.
Auto Recovery Disable (%) Threshold (%) at which Recovery Mode will be turned off automatically.
Max Drawdown (%) Maximum total drawdown allowed before blocking new trades.
Last Entry Level Controls how many grid trades are allowed before stopping further entries.
Max Drawdown % to enter new Trade Prevents opening any new trades if current drawdown exceeds this threshold.
Stop Multiplying at Trade x Lotsize will no longer be multiplied beyond this trade count in a grid series.
Use Candle Age Filters out trading signals that are too old (e.g., if they occurred too many candles ago).
Candle Age (in seconds) Maximum allowed age of a trade signal before it is ignored.
Max Volatility Ratio Defines the maximum ATR-to-price ratio. Trading is skipped if the market is too volatile.
Volatility Timeframe Timeframe used to calculate ATR for the volatility filter (e.g., 1 Day).
Volatility Period Number of candles used to compute the ATR.
Moving Average Mode Type of moving average used for dynamic channel calculation (e.g., Linear weighted).


This is not financial advice!




