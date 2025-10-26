MSync EA Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
- Sürüm: 1.0
MSync EA Pro is a fully automated trading system engineered to synchronize multiple trading signals, market trends, and timeframes — delivering precise, intelligent, and consistent trade execution. Designed for traders who value flexibility, stability, and smart automation, this EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions across forex, metals, indices, and crypto pairs.
Core Concept
The name “MSync” stands for Market Synchronization, symbolizing the EA’s ability to align technical confirmations from different sources — including candlestick patterns, moving averages, RSI filters, and trend structures — to identify high-probability trade setups. This synchronization ensures that every trade follows a clear, confluence-based logic rather than relying on a single indicator.
Key Features
Smart Trend Synchronization
Detects and filters trades based on higher timeframe market direction, ensuring entries align with the dominant trend.
Multi-Signal Confirmation System
Combines various technical patterns (continuation, reversal, breakout) for stronger and more reliable trade entries.
Flexible Trade Modes
Choose between:
Buy Only Mode – Trade long opportunities exclusively
Sell Only Mode – Focus solely on short positions
Full Auto Mode – Allow the EA to trade both directions automatically
Advanced Trade Management
Includes automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break-Even functions for optimal risk control and profit locking.
Built-in Dashboard
A clean, interactive interface lets you manage core functions directly on the chart:
Activate/Deactivate EA
Toggle Buy/Sell trade modes
One-click “Close All Trades” button
Session & Day Filter
Trade only during active market sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) or limit operation to specific days for improved performance.
Risk & Money Management
Supports fixed lots or percentage-based risk per trade, helping traders maintain consistent exposure across all setups.