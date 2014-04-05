The Bayesian Trend Indicator colors each candle according to a Bayesian‐inference of trend direction. It computes “prior” trend strength from four standard moving averages (EMA, SMA, DEMA, VWMA) of your chosen length, then computes a “likelihood” from faster versions of those same MAs (shortened by a “gap”). It combines them to produce a posterior probability of an uptrend. Candles are colored:

This indicator combines the principles of Bayesian probability theory with moving average analysis to provide traders with a comprehensive understanding of market sentiment and potential trend reversals. The Bayesian Trend Indicator begins by calculating the trend for both fast and slow moving averages using a Smoothed Gradient Signal Function. This function assigns a numerical value to each data point based on its relationship with historical data, indicating the strength and direction of the trend.

You can read here more about the Bayes' Theorem: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bayes%27_theorem





Key Features

Bayesian-Based Trend Detection

Combines a “prior” trend estimate (from standard-length MAs) with a “likelihood” estimate (from faster MAs) via Bayes’ theorem to produce a robust posterior trend probability.

Multi-MA Ensemble

Uses four different moving-average types—EMA, SMA, (pseudo-)DEMA, VWMA—for both slow and fast lengths, smoothing out idiosyncratic noise of any single MA.

Candle-Color Visualization

Paints chart candles in three distinct colors—uptrend (green), downtrend (red), neutral (blue)—making trend shifts immediately visible. Lightweight & Real-Time

All calculations occur on‐chart in real-time, with minimal performance overhead, suitable for any timeframe.







Indicator Parameters

