WH SmartBands MT4

SmartBand is a powerful indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a central reference line and dynamic upper and lower bands. When price reaches one of the bands,

and evaluates specific built-in conditions to trigger precise buy or sell signals — helping you spot potential reversals or breakouts with confidence.

*Contact me after purchase for best guide*

Key Features:

Dynamic Band Structure : Central line with upper and lower bands adapting to price action.

Smart Signal Generation : Signals appear only when price touches a band and predefined market conditions are met — reducing noise and false alerts.

Visual Clarity : Clean and intuitive interface with clearly marked signal arrows or alerts.

Customizable Parameters : Tailor the indicator to your strategy with flexible settings for sensitivity, conditions, and alerts.

Works on M5- D1 Timeframes : Suitable for scalping, intraday, or swing trading strategies.

Non-Repainting Signals: Once a signal is triggered, it stays — ensuring transparency and trust in backtesting and live trading.

Ideal for:

Traders looking for reliable entry and exit zones

Strategies based on mean reversion or breakout confirmation

Traders who want to avoid clutter and focus on high-quality setups

Make smarter decisions with SmartBand — your edge in band-based trading.

**Any Questions send me a DM.



