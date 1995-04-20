WH SmartBands MT4

SmartBand is a powerful indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a central reference line and dynamic upper and lower bands. When price reaches one of the bands,
and evaluates specific built-in conditions to trigger precise buy or sell signals — helping you spot potential reversals or breakouts with confidence.

*Contact me after purchase for best guide*  

 Key Features:

  • Dynamic Band Structure: Central line with upper and lower bands adapting to price action.

  • Smart Signal Generation: Signals appear only when price touches a band and predefined market conditions are met — reducing noise and false alerts.

  • Visual Clarity: Clean and intuitive interface with clearly marked signal arrows or alerts.

  • Customizable Parameters: Tailor the indicator to your strategy with flexible settings for sensitivity, conditions, and alerts.

  • Works on M5- D1 Timeframes: Suitable for scalping, intraday, or swing trading strategies.

  • Non-Repainting Signals: Once a signal is triggered, it stays — ensuring transparency and trust in backtesting and live trading.

 Ideal for:

  • Traders looking for reliable entry and exit zones

  • Strategies based on mean reversion or breakout confirmation

  • Traders who want to avoid clutter and focus on high-quality setups

Make smarter decisions with SmartBand — your edge in band-based trading.

**Any Questions send me a DM.  


