WH SmartBands MT4
- Indicatori
- Wissam Hussein
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 15
SmartBand is a powerful indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a central reference line and dynamic upper and lower bands. When price reaches one of the bands,
and evaluates specific built-in conditions to trigger precise buy or sell signals — helping you spot potential reversals or breakouts with confidence.
*Contact me after purchase for best guide*
Key Features:
-
Dynamic Band Structure: Central line with upper and lower bands adapting to price action.
-
Smart Signal Generation: Signals appear only when price touches a band and predefined market conditions are met — reducing noise and false alerts.
-
Visual Clarity: Clean and intuitive interface with clearly marked signal arrows or alerts.
-
Customizable Parameters: Tailor the indicator to your strategy with flexible settings for sensitivity, conditions, and alerts.
-
Works on M5- D1 Timeframes: Suitable for scalping, intraday, or swing trading strategies.
-
Non-Repainting Signals: Once a signal is triggered, it stays — ensuring transparency and trust in backtesting and live trading.
Ideal for:
-
Traders looking for reliable entry and exit zones
-
Strategies based on mean reversion or breakout confirmation
-
Traders who want to avoid clutter and focus on high-quality setups
Make smarter decisions with SmartBand — your edge in band-based trading.
**Any Questions send me a DM.