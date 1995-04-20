Market profile market profile

The Market Profile Indicator for MT4 displays the price levels and zones where increased trading activity happens. These zones with substantial forex trading activity provide the forex traders with the best entry levels, support, and resistance levels. Moreover, price levels indicate the best reversal zones. As a result, forex traders can identify BULLISH and BEARISH market trends and BUY and SELL entry points as well as the best reversal points.

The indicator works well in all intraday timeframes and the daily, weekly, and monthly charts. However, the histogram is calculated daily and displays the Point of Control for that particular day. New forex traders will benefit from this indicator. As it displays the various BULLISH and BEARISH market profiles automatically eliminating the need to identify the profiles manually. Advance forex traders can deploy and adapt to different trading strategies to BUY and SELL upon identification of the unfolding market profile. Furthermore, the indicator is free to download and easy to install.


