Engulfing Candle Scanner

This is an indicator that helps you to scan the whole timeframe then informs you about the last candle position Engulfing Candlestick pattern was formed. The indicator also send alert to your mobile when a new engulfing candle is formed. 

For the visual;

1. Green up arrow indicates a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern 

2. Red down arrow indicates a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern
Grid Feast MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba, yatırımcılar! Uzun zaman önce YouTube'da yayın yaparken, Expert4x'in güçlü bir grid stratejisiyle karşılaştım. Forex ticareti ve MQL4/5 programcısı olarak, bu stratejiye dayalı bir Uzman Danışman geliştirdim ve o zamandan beri bu EA'yı kullanıyorum. Ticaret topluluğuna katkıda bulunmak için bu EA'yı sizlerle paylaşıyorum. Stratejinin açıklandığı aşağıdaki videoyu izleyin. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145867 ÖNERİ Strateji/EA sadece aralıklı çiftler için tasarlan
FREE
Grid Feast MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba, yatırımcılar! Uzun zaman önce YouTube'da yayın yaparken, Expert4x'in güçlü bir grid stratejisiyle karşılaştım. Forex ticareti ve MQL4/5 programcısı olarak, bu stratejiye dayalı bir Uzman Danışman geliştirdim ve o zamandan beri bu EA'yı kullanıyorum. Ticaret topluluğuna katkıda bulunmak için bu EA'yı sizlerle paylaşıyorum. Stratejinin açıklandığı aşağıdaki videoyu izleyebilirsiniz. MT5 sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145866 ÖNERİ Strateji/EA sadece aralıklı çiftler için
FREE
Lot Calculator MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Yardımcı programlar
LOTSIZE'INIZI HEMEN METATRADER'DA HESAPLAYIN!!! Merhaba yatırımcılar. Risk yönetimi odaklı bir yatırımcı mısınız? Evet ise, bu tam size göre. Benim adım İbrahim, hesap bakiyenize göre risk yüzdesine göre lotsize'inizi hesaplamanıza yardımcı olabilecek bir araç geliştirdim. Bu araç, riskinizi % olarak belirtmek yerine riske atmak istediğiniz mutlak bir değer varsa, lotsize'inizi hesaplamanıza da yardımcı olabilir. Örneğin, bakiyenizden 100$ riske atmak istediğinizi belirtebilirsiniz. MT4 sürüm
FREE
Breakeven Manager
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Yardımcı programlar
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. Have you experienced entering a position where the market initially moves in your favour or approach your takeprofit then suddenly the market reversed opposite your position? Well, it has happened to me numerous times and today I decide to fight back. I present to you a trade manager that help you protect your position(s). This project helps you set your position(s) to breakeven either when a certain amount of pips you specify is reached or a
FREE
Lot Calculator MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Yardımcı programlar
LOTSIZE'INIZI HEMEN METATRADER'DA HESAPLAYIN!!! Merhaba yatırımcılar. Risk yönetimi odaklı bir yatırımcı mısınız? Evet ise, bu tam size göre. Benim adım İbrahim, hesap bakiyenize göre risk yüzdesine göre lotsize'inizi hesaplamanıza yardımcı olabilecek bir araç geliştirdim. Bu araç, riskinizi % olarak belirtmek yerine riske atmak istediğiniz mutlak bir değer varsa, lotsize'inizi hesaplamanıza da yardımcı olabilir. Örneğin, bakiyenizden 100$ riske atmak istediğinizi belirtebilirsiniz. MT5 sürüm
FREE
Equity Security MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Yardımcı programlar
️ Hisse Senedi Güvenliği – Sermayenizi Profesyonel Bir Şekilde Koruyun! Ticaret hesaplarınızı mahvetmekten vazgeçmek ister misiniz? Uzman Danışmanlarınızın (EA) neden olduğu aksaklıklar nedeniyle saçma sapan kayıplar yaşamaktan vazgeçmek ister misiniz? Kazançlarınızı ve kayıplarınızı takip etmek ve risk yönetimini ciddiye almak ister misiniz? Bir sonraki prop firm hesabınızı veya bir sonraki Uzman Danışmanınızı satın almadan önce, bir dakika bekleyin. Öncelikle, tebrikler! Sizin için, ticare
Breakeven Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Yardımcı programlar
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. Have you experienced entering a position where the market initially moves in your favour or approach your takeprofit then suddenly the market reversed opposite your position? Well, it has happened to me numerous times and today I decide to fight back. I present to you a trade manager that help you protect your position(s). This project helps you set your position(s) to breakeven either when a certain amount of pips you specify is reached or a
FREE
Breakout Hunter MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. I have got you an interesting project based on price breakout. This project is best for traders who is interested in or who trade time-based range breakout. The project protects you from applying emotional decisions on your trading. The EA can also be used for prop firm challenges, you only need to adjust the time breakout range to your desire, adjust the account percent/fixed lot you wish to use then you are good to go. Recommendation The EA
Equity Security
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Yardımcı programlar
️ Hisse Senedi Güvenliği – Sermayenizi Profesyonel Bir Şekilde Koruyun! Ticaret hesaplarınızı mahvetmekten vazgeçmek ister misiniz? Uzman Danışmanlarınızın (EA) neden olduğu aksaklıklar nedeniyle saçma sapan kayıplar yaşamaktan vazgeçmek ister misiniz? Kazançlarınızı ve kayıplarınızı takip etmek ve risk yönetimini ciddiye almak ister misiniz? Bir sonraki prop firm hesabınızı veya bir sonraki Uzman Danışmanınızı satın almadan önce, bir dakika bekleyin. Öncelikle, tebrikler! Sizin için, ticaret
AI Gold ATM MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Akıllı Ticaret Yaparak Büyük Kazançlar Elde Edin! Stres yaşamadan ticaret sermayenizi büyütmek istiyorsanız, bu tam otomatik, çok yönlü ve uyarlanabilir sistem “AI GOLD ATM” tam size göre. Bu sistemin görevi, piyasaya uyum sağlayan akıllı bir sistem kullanarak XAUUSD çiftini hassas bir şekilde ticaret yapmanıza yardımcı olmak ve böylece karlı fırsatları asla kaçırmamanızı sağlamaktır. Başlangıç fiyatı = 299 $ Gerçek fiyat = 1499 $ MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152981 A
Breakout Hunter MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. I have got you an interesting project based on price breakout. This project is best for traders who is interested in or who trade time-based range breakout. The project protects you from applying emotional decisions on your trading. The EA can also be used for prop firm challenges, you only need to adjust the time breakout range to your desire, adjust the account percent/fixed lot you wish to use then you are good to go. Recommendation The EA
AI Gold ATM
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Akıllı Ticaret Yaparak Büyük Kazançlar Elde Edin! Stres yaşamadan ticaret sermayenizi büyütmek istiyorsanız, bu tam otomatik, çok yönlü ve uyarlanabilir sistem “AI GOLD ATM” tam size göre. Bu sistemin görevi, piyasaya uyum sağlayan akıllı bir sistem kullanarak XAUUSD çiftini hassas bir şekilde ticaret yapmanıza yardımcı olmak ve böylece karlı fırsatları asla kaçırmamanızı sağlamaktır. Başlangıç fiyatı = 299 $ Gerçek fiyat = 1499 $ AI GOLD ATM, yüksek olasılıklı işlemleri tespit etmek için ge
