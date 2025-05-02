Engulfing Candle Scanner

This is an indicator that helps you to scan the whole timeframe then informs you about the last candle position Engulfing Candlestick pattern was formed. The indicator also send alert to your mobile when a new engulfing candle is formed. 

For the visual;

1. Green up arrow indicates a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern 

2. Red down arrow indicates a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern
Plus de l'auteur
Grid Feast MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Bonjour, traders ! Il y a longtemps, alors que je diffusais en direct sur YouTube, je suis tombé sur une stratégie de grille puissante proposée par Expert4x. En tant que trader forex passionné et programmeur MQL4/5, j'ai développé un Expert Advisor basé sur cette stratégie et je l'utilise depuis lors. Je vous offre ici cet EA afin de contribuer à la communauté des traders. Veuillez regarder la vidéo ci-dessous où la stratégie est expliquée. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14
FREE
Grid Feast MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Bonjour, traders ! Il y a longtemps, alors que je diffusais en direct sur YouTube, je suis tombé sur une stratégie de grille puissante proposée par Expert4x. En tant que trader forex passionné et programmeur MQL4/5, j'ai développé un Expert Advisor basé sur cette stratégie et je l'utilise depuis lors. Je vous offre ici cet EA afin de contribuer à la communauté des traders. Veuillez regarder la vidéo ci-dessous où la stratégie est expliquée. Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1
FREE
Lot Calculator MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilitaires
CALCULEZ LA TAILLE DE VOS LOTS DIRECTEMENT SUR METATRADER ! Bonjour à tous les traders. La gestion des risques est-elle importante pour vous ? Si oui, cet outil est fait pour vous. Je m'appelle Ibrahim et j'ai développé un outil qui vous permet de calculer la taille de vos lots en fonction de votre pourcentage de risque par rapport au solde de votre compte. Cet outil peut également vous aider à calculer la taille de vos lots si vous avez une valeur absolue à risquer, au lieu de spécifier votre
FREE
Breakeven Manager
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilitaires
Bonjour à tous les traders ! J'espère que vous vous en sortez bien. Avez-vous déjà pris une position où le marché évoluait initialement en votre faveur ou approchait votre takeprofit, puis s'est soudainement inversé ? Cela m'est arrivé à maintes reprises et aujourd'hui, je décide de riposter. Je vous présente un gestionnaire de trading qui vous aide à protéger vos positions. Ce projet vous permet de définir le seuil de rentabilité de vos positions, soit lorsqu'un certain nombre de pips spécifi
FREE
Lot Calculator MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilitaires
CALCULEZ LA TAILLE DE VOS LOTS DIRECTEMENT SUR METATRADER ! Bonjour à tous les traders. La gestion des risques est-elle importante pour vous ? Si oui, cet outil est fait pour vous. Je m'appelle Ibrahim et j'ai développé un outil qui vous permet de calculer la taille de vos lots en fonction de votre pourcentage de risque par rapport au solde de votre compte. Cet outil peut également vous aider à calculer la taille de vos lots si vous avez une valeur absolue à risquer, au lieu de spécifier votre
FREE
Equity Security MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilitaires
️ Sécurité des capitaux propres – Protégez votre capital de manière professionnelle ! Vous souhaitez mettre fin aux pertes sur vos comptes de trading ? Vous souhaitez mettre fin aux pertes ridicules causées par les dysfonctionnements de vos conseillers experts (EA) ? Vous souhaitez suivre vos gains et vos pertes et prendre au sérieux la gestion des risques ? Avant d'acheter votre prochain compte de trading ou votre prochain conseiller expert, attendez un instant. Tout d'abord, félicitations
Breakeven Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilitaires
Bonjour, experts du trading ! J'espère que vous vous en sortez bien. Avez-vous déjà pris une position où le marché évoluait initialement en votre faveur ou approchait votre takeprofit, puis s'est soudainement inversé ? Cela m'est arrivé à maintes reprises et aujourd'hui, je décide de riposter. Je vous présente un gestionnaire de trading qui vous aide à protéger vos positions. Ce projet vous aide à définir le seuil de rentabilité de vos positions, soit lorsqu'un certain nombre de pips spécifié
FREE
Breakout Hunter MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! J'espère que vous vous en sortez bien. Je vous ai concocté un projet intéressant basé sur la cassure des prix. Ce projet est idéal pour les traders intéressés ou qui tradent la cassure de range temporelle. Ce projet vous évite de prendre des décisions émotionnelles. L'EA peut également être utilisé pour les défis des entreprises propriétaires : il vous suffit d'ajuster la plage de cassure temporelle à votre convenance, d'ajuster le pourcentage/lot fixe du compte et
Equity Security
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilitaires
️ Sécurité des capitaux propres – Protégez votre capital de manière professionnelle ! Vous souhaitez mettre fin aux pertes sur vos comptes de trading ? Vous souhaitez éviter les pertes ridicules causées par les dysfonctionnements de vos conseillers experts (EA) ? Vous souhaitez suivre vos gains et vos pertes et prendre au sérieux la gestion des risques ? Avant d'acheter votre prochain compte de trading ou votre prochain conseiller expert, attendez un instant. Tout d'abord, félicitations ! J'
AI Gold ATM MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Gagnez énormément tout en négociant intelligemment ! Si vous souhaitez augmenter votre capital de trading sans stress, ce système entièrement automatisé, polyvalent et adaptatif « AI GOLD ATM » est fait pour vous. Son rôle est de vous aider à négocier la paire XAUUSD avec précision à l'aide d'un système intelligent qui s'adapte au marché afin que vous ne manquiez jamais d'opportunités rentables. Prix de lancement = 299 $ Prix actuel = 1 499 $ MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
Breakout Hunter MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! J'espère que vous vous en sortez bien. Je vous ai concocté un projet intéressant basé sur la cassure des prix. Ce projet est idéal pour les traders intéressés ou qui tradent la cassure de range temporelle. Ce projet vous évite de prendre des décisions émotionnelles. L'EA peut également être utilisé pour les défis des entreprises propriétaires : il vous suffit d'ajuster la plage de cassure temporelle à votre convenance, d'ajuster le pourcentage/lot fixe du compte et
AI Gold ATM
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Gagnez énormément tout en négociant intelligemment ! Si vous souhaitez augmenter votre capital de trading sans stress, ce système entièrement automatisé, polyvalent et adaptatif « AI GOLD ATM » est fait pour vous. Son rôle est de vous aider à négocier la paire XAUUSD avec précision à l'aide d'un système intelligent qui s'adapte au marché afin que vous ne manquiez jamais d'opportunités rentables. Prix de lancement = 299 $ Prix actuel = 1 499 $ AI GOLD ATM utilise des algorithmes avancés pour
Répondre à l'avis