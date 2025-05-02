Engulfing Candle Scanner
- Indicateurs
- Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
- Version: 1.0
This is an indicator that helps you to scan the whole timeframe then informs you about the last candle position Engulfing Candlestick pattern was formed. The indicator also send alert to your mobile when a new engulfing candle is formed.
For the visual;
1. Green up arrow indicates a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern
2. Red down arrow indicates a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern
