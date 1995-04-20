Valiant Strong Trend

"Valiant Strong Trend" - Your Ultimate MT4 Signal Indicator

Are you ready to elevate your trading game to new heights? Look no further than the "Valiant Strong Trend" MT4 signal indicator, your indispensable tool for navigating the complex world of financial markets.

Key Features:

  1. Precise Trend Identification: "Valiant Strong Trend" employs advanced algorithms to accurately identify market trends, whether they are bullish or bearish. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to informed trading decisions.

  2. User-Friendly Interface: Our user-friendly interface is designed for traders of all levels, from beginners to experts. You'll easily grasp the indicator's insights and integrate them into your trading strategy.

  3. Customizable Alerts: Never miss a trading opportunity again. "Valiant Strong Trend" allows you to set customizable alerts that notify you when specific market conditions align with your trading preferences.

  4. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Gain a comprehensive view of the market by analyzing trends across multiple timeframes simultaneously. This feature empowers you to make well-informed decisions and spot potential reversals.

  5. Accurate Entry and Exit Points: Maximizing profits and minimizing losses is made easier with precise entry and exit points generated by the "Valiant Strong Trend" indicator. Achieve better risk management and enhance your overall trading strategy.

  6. Backtesting and Historical Data: Test the indicator's performance with historical data to ensure it aligns with your trading goals. Verify its accuracy and reliability before implementing it in live trading.

"Valiant Strong Trend" is more than just an indicator; it's your partner in conquering the financial markets. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this tool will help you stay ahead of the curve and achieve your trading objectives.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to revolutionize your trading strategy. Join the ranks of successful traders who rely on "Valiant Strong Trend" to navigate the markets with confidence and precision.

Invest in your trading success today – "Valiant Strong Trend" is your key to unlocking the full potential of your trading endeavors.


Oleksii Ferbei
Göstergeler
Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the
Trend Tracking System
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Trend Tracking System is an indicator that generates trade arrows. It generates trade arrows with its own algorithm. These arrows give buying and selling signals. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. You can use it in all graphics. You can use it in all pairs. This indicator shows the input and output signals as arrows and alert. When sl_tp is set to true, the indicator will send you the close long and close short warnings. It tells yo
Strong Volume Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
The Strong Volume Trend  MT4 indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on significant volume trends in the financial markets. With its advanced algorithm, this indicator accurately detects the strength and direction of volume movements, allowing traders to make informed trading decisions. Features: Volume Strength Analysis: The indicator analyzes the volume data and identifies strong volume trends, helping traders spot potential market reversals, breakouts, or
Donchain highest lowest price channel
Thomas Tiozzo
Göstergeler
Introducing the Donchian Channels indicator for MQL4, a powerful technical analysis tool designed to boost your trading success. This indicator consists of four lines that represent the upper and lower boundaries of price movement over a specified period. With the Donchian Channels indicator, you can easily identify potential breakouts and reversals in the market. The upper line shows the highest high of the specified period, while the lower line represents the lowest low. The space between thes
Predictor of the MA
Maxim Romanov
Göstergeler
Description I think, almost all traders dream about non-lagging MA. I have realized that dream in my indicator. It allows forecasting future MA values! The indicator can be used in four different ways: The first one - forecast for the desired amount of bars. Thus, you are able to evaluate future price behavior. The second one - generating non-lagging "averages". That can be implemented by moving MA back by the half of the averaging period and setting the forecast the necessary amount of bars ahe
FREE
Bands Breakout
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Unlock Smarter Trading with the Bands Breakout! Are you tired of confusing charts and missed opportunities? Get clear, high-probability entry and exit signals right on your chart with the Bands Breakout  indicator! This isn't just another indicator; it's a complete, trend-aware system designed to simplify your trading decisions and focus only on the best moves. Our unique engine combines the momentum power of the EMA 10 with the volatility framework of the Bollinger Bands to find definitive buy
FREE
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, pratik ticaret için mükemmel olan otomatik dalga analizine yönelik bir göstergedir! Dava... Not:   Dalga sınıflandırması için Batılı isimleri kullanmaya alışkın değilim. Tang Lun'un (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) adlandırma kuralının etkisiyle, temel dalgayı   kalem   , ikincil dalga bandını ise   segment   olarak adlandırdım. aynı zamanda segmentin trend yönü vardır. Adlandırma   esas olarak trend segmentidir   (bu adlandırma yöntemi gelecekteki notlarda kullanılacaktır, öncelikle söyleyey
Boba Binary
Anthonius Soruh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
Cota Binary
Anthonius Soruh
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
Trend Line Finder
Stephen Reynolds
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trend Line Finder will project forward a support and resistance lines using 2 previous highs for resistance and 2 previous lows for support.  It will then signal to the trader by alert making the trader more aware that a possible good move is about to happen.     This is not a stand-alone trading system but is very useful in finding key areas of support resistance levels where price will usually either rebound from or breakthrough. Its down to the trader to decide what to do with use of other s
Trend Movement Indicator Pro
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
Trend Movement Indicator Pro Precision. Clarity. Control. Trend Movement Indicator Pro is a next-generation analytical system that combines signals from 10 key technical indicators into one visual panel. It’s designed for traders who make decisions based on objective data rather than emotions . This tool does not attempt to predict the market — it reveals the current trend structure and strength of movement across multiple timeframes, helping traders act in the direction of real market momentum
Trend Hero
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Trend Hero is an indicator that generates trend signal. It generates trend signal with its own algorithm. These lines give buying and selling signals.  Can be used in all pairs. Sends a signal to the user with the alert feature. Trade rules Enter the signal when the buy and sell signal arrives. Processing should only be initiated when signal warnings are received. It is absolutely necessary to close the operation when an opposite signal is received. Or the user has to stop the damage and put th
