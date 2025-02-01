Trend roc waves robot mt4

Looking for EA to automate your trading strategy on the Forex market? TrendRocWaves Robot — your faithful companion in the world of trading!

This 100% automated EA offers unique features:





- works exclusively on high timeframes (H1 and H4) for confirmed response to market changes.

- uses the most popular and liquid currency pairs such as EURUSD,GBPUSD with minimal spreads and fast transaction execution.

- applies a scalping method based on a medium-term trend to achieve local goals and reduce risks.

- waits for confirmation of signals at the close of the timeframe for maximum accuracy and resistance to market fluctuations.

- tracks both: the main trend and serious medium-term corrections to adapt to various market conditions.

- tries to minimize trading risks and keep capital drawdown to a minimum.

- easy to use: choose pair & timeframe modes of the expert advisor and install it on the desired pair — and it is ready to go.

- does not use the dangerous method of martingale, instead it has an option for dynamic lot that can be enabled or disabled.

- uses hidden (invisible to the broker) levels of exit from the transaction to increase confidentiality and protect your capital.





TrendRocWaves Robot will become your reliable partner on the way to effective and safe trading in the financial markets. Check its capabilities today!



