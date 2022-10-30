Floating gain meter MT4

Floating gain meter is the manual trading system that works with local trends and it's scalping. Histogram represents 

bull/bear floating trend gain. Green color histogram shows choppy market with bullish pressure, Orange - shows choppy market with bearish pressure. Lime and Red colors shows "boiled" places in market. As a rule buy arrow is placed after strong Down movement when it's power becomes weak and choppy market starts. And sell arrow is plotted after strong Up movement when it's power becomes weak and choppy market starts.

Main Indicator's Features

  • Signals are not repaint, late or disappear;
  • Every signal comes at the open of new bar(system uses only confirmed signals);
  • Indicator has Alerts, Mail and Push notifications(allow to trade out of PC, from smartphone/mobile app);

Recommendations for trading 

  • Scalping M5, M15 , H1 timeframes;
  • It can trade on all forex pairs, stocks and crypto;


