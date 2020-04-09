YY Renko Random Robot

            This Expert Advisor belongs to the "almost Grail" category. What does this mean? This means that this EA makes it possible to trade profitably in almost any trading situation (with the exception of a very specific and rare situation, which will be considered separately below). The words "any trading situations" mean not only standard things (such as a trend or flat), but also any other patterns and/or figures, including the most unexpected and "arty-crafty", and which do not even have names in the framework of traditional technical analysis. This is not an unfounded statement: below in the text we will show specific examples of the profitable work of this Expert Advisor on a variety of patterns (both standard and not so).

            But first things first. First of all, it is highly recommended to read the description of the free indicator "YY Line of Renko on the Chart" [link], on the basis of which this Expert Advisor is built. After this introduction, many things will become clear, which will be discussed below.

 

* * *

 

            So, if you have already read the description of this indicator, then you should know the following:

            - it is convenient to represent price movements in the form of a stepped line (Renko chart);

            - the movement of the market differs little from a random discrete walk;

            - despite the randomness of these price movements, there are four main Patterns (two trending and two flat) that occur most often;

            - depending on the success of working with these four Patterns, each expert can be assigned to one of four groups: "not Grail", "semi Grail", "almost Grail", "pure Grail";

            - this expert belongs to the category "almost Grail" according to formal features.

 

* * *

 

<For the continuation and full text of the description, see the attached file in the first post on the "Comments" tab>

 


Önerilen ürünler
MMM Japanese Candle Sticks
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Oblivion
Maksim Neimerik
4.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Requirement for the EA use : the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage! Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the systems with the best results and reliability. The Oblivion Expert Advisor also belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic and Moving Average. The EA does not use Martingale and grid systems! Recommended Expert Advisor operation t
FREE
EA Combiner UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Combiner_EA, forex ve diğer piyasalar için otomatik işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor’dır. Harici göstergelerden ve Hareketli Ortalama stratejisinden gelen sinyalleri entegre eder; gelişmiş özellikler olarak ızgara işlemi, Martingale ve özelleştirilebilir kar al/durdur zararı ayarları sunar. Gerçek zamanlı istatistik paneli, hesap performansı hakkında bilgi verir ve disiplinli otomasyon arayan traderlar için idealdir. Temel Özellikler ️ Harici Gösterge E
Shogun RX
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
Uzman Danışmanlar
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . After years of painstaking research and development, we are offering the opportunity for you to have this incredible tool in your automated trading portfolio. SHOGUN RX is a strategy that has a very advanced secret trading algorithm. It is a safe EA that trades using pending orders with a defined Stop Loss, Take Profit and 2 smart Trailing capabilities. LIVE ACCOUNT ---> CLICK HERE Pair: USDJPY TimeFrame: H4. Minimum deposit
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
GemNanpin Tsumitate
Yu-ji Kaide
Uzman Danışmanlar
GemNanpin Tsumitate is an EA for buying NZDJPY for long-term operation. Although GemNanpin   Tsumitate   is a nanpin type, it does not increase the number of lots when buying more positions, but buys more positions with the same number of lots. （The margin retention rate is less likely to fall when the price falls, and the risk of failure is smaller. Since it is not a martingale, positions entered at high prices tend to be caught, but since it is a buy-only system, positive swaps are accumulate
Radiant Trend EA
Khandokar Shakil Rana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced Forex MT4 Expert Advisor, designed to capitalize on market trends using a proven Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy. Built for traders who seek consistent results, this EA combines trend-following with robust money management techniques to optimize your trades. Key Features : EMA Trend-Following Strategy : The EA tracks market trends using the EMA indicator, ensuring trades are aligned with the prevailing direction, improving entr
Gold Evolution
Paulo Martins Barbosa
3.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Concept Gold Evolution  is a system that identify the safest entry and exit points. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth . It is a professional strategy developed years ago for manual trading of Gold, and now, perfectly adapted to automated trading . It does not need to be constantly updated as it adapts naturally to varied market conditions. No martingale, no grid, no hedge, no other dangerous strategy. Only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return w
FREE
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
Lock balancer
Vadim Zotov
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Used in manual trading to block losses on any price movement against a trader. Allows profits to grow as the price moves in the right direction. Can lock one position or grid. Helps other robots to reduce drawdown by locking. Principle of operation Instead of the traditional stop loss, the trader manually sets the initial locking line of this robot. The robot monitors the behavior of the price relative to this line. If the price goes against the trader, the robot locks the position (or severa
Trend roc waves robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Looking for EA to automate your trading strategy on the Forex market? TrendRocWaves Robot — your faithful companion in the world of trading! This 100% automated EA offers unique features: - works exclusively on high timeframes (H1 and H4) for confirmed response to market changes. - uses the most popular and liquid currency pairs such as EURUSD,GBPUSD with minimal spreads and fast transaction execution. - applies a scalping method based on a medium-term trend to achieve local goals and reduce r
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 1 copy left for $149. Next price --> $199 EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and tak
Double SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation MT4
Smarterbot Software
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert trading tool utilizes two Supertrend indicator lines, one for trend (slow) and the other as entry triggers (fast), with a powerful custom optimization metric to help traders find the best systems with low stagnation and high net profit. Long Entry: Traders enter a long position when the bar opens above the ST Line Slow and the current bar opens above the ST Line Fast. Long Exit: The current bar crosses down the ST Line Fast. Short Entry: Traders enter a short position when the bar op
Opposite market
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Uzman Danışmanlar
Opposite market “Always go with the trend. Education is imparting of information to the mind and the shaping of the mind and of the personality” – Richard Weaver When many of us started trading Forex several years ago there was very little information about Forex trading systems available on the Internet. But thanks to the internet, we can now download this strategies that are inculcated within this different systems  Opposite market V.1.0, will surely give you what you desire for you investme
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
EA Fox
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use! It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The potential accumula
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
EMACrossRenko
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
<LOGIC> The EMA RENKO EA should run in Renko chart to show the best performance. The EA will entry based on 2 EMA line cross. (it is changeable in parameter.) As a result of FT , the best box size for XAUUSD (GOLD) is BOX 60 to 100.  Renko box size should be larger than spread value. Normally 3 times of spread. Please decide your box size with yourself. The EA will place addtional order as Grid if the trend move  to xxx pips from the last order. You can turn on/off in the parameter. The MAC
BG Grid Limited
Boris Gulikov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
Orion II
Emanuele Vazzoler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Orion II   is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor: 20 different strategies has been embedded into a single Advisor with a logic able to select the best algorithm for each market phase! Multi-strategy allows to achieve a smooth equity line keeping at the same time the risks at an acceptable level. Money Management can be based on fixed lot size or on a variable lot size. The lot size is determined according the a maximum risk % based on available Balance. The EA is set to use variable lot size with t
Double Swing
Dmitriy Bukarev
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor's operating algorithm is based on a priori known truth 'The price does not stand still'. We add math and logic to this truth and receive an Expert Advisor, which allows catching almost all the movements in the market. When an order is opened, a breakout Stop order of a larger volume is set instead of Stop Loss. If the price reaches this order, another pending Stop order of a larger volume is placed. This approach is called Swing or Pendulum Swing . Double Swing uses this appro
Night Rocker eurchf
Sergey Sobakin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Night Rocker EURCHF EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on EURCHF. Period M15. Also there are separate versions of the adviser for other curre
EA MECHANIC
Antonin Skaryd
Uzman Danışmanlar
[EA] MECHANIC is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. With individual settings, it can work very well on any currency pair as well. The EA implements complete, fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy, with no place for emotions. It is based on standard MT4 indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Parabolic SAR". The strategy is working on Timeframe M5 only. It is very easy to set up and supervise. Features It can b
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba; Bu otomatik işlem robotu macd indikatörünün yeteneklerini kullanarak bir grid stratejisi oluşturur.Algoritma aşırı alım ve aşırım satım seviyelerinde ve yüksek volatilite zamanlarında bir ızgara stratejisi oluşturur.Bu sayede tüm fiyat dalgalanmalarına karşı duyarlı hale gelir.Close Money girdisi toplam döngüdeki kazanç miktarıdır.Bu girdiyi bir döngüdeki toplam take profit miktarı olarak tanımlarız.Kısa periyotlarda daha çok döngü açma yeteneğine sahiptir.Fakat robotu orta vade ticater
Stochastic EA mt
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Uzman Danışmanlar
About the Stochastic Oscillator The Stochastic Oscillator Indicator was developed in the late 1950s by Dr. George Lane . The term stochastic refers to the point of a current price in relation to its price range over a period of time. The stochastic oscillator show 2 lines (Main and Signal line) and s support and resistance level. He is included in Metatrader. The default settings are: K% 5, D% 3 Slowing 3 Trade logic of this forex robot The Stochastic Oscillator EA is a forex robot based on the
You CDI
Evgeny Vlasov
Uzman Danışmanlar
You CDI (You Can Do It) Порядок работы Советник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется состояние рынка , при возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие рыночного ордера. Советник имеет блок TrailingStop , позволяющий перемещать StopLoss за движением цены. Основным отличием этого блока от стандартного является его не линейность. То есть чем ближе цена будет к TakeProfit, тем ближе к цене будет StopLoss. Это позволяет достигать максим
Advanced grid
Sergey Kruglov
4.6 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced grid -  Просто советник с минимальными настройками, позволяющий вести торговлю с помощью сетки ордеров. Советник не использует индикаторов.  Настройки : Period - Таймфрейм графика. LotRisk - Автоматическое определение лот. Если LotRisk =0, то не работает. Lot - Фиксированный лот. Level  - Ценовой уровень между ордерами ( в пунктах). OrdersClose - Частичное закрытие ордеров. Параметр от 0 до 3. OrdersClose =0 - Отключено. OrdersClose =1 - Для всех типов ордеров. Закрываем один ордер с
FREE
Lucia
Dmitriy Antsiferov
Uzman Danışmanlar
§   Lot  - is initial lot of trade. §   Koef - coefficient of multiplication of lot. §   Dig-2  - average figure to the 100-th lot shares, "1" - average figure to the tenth lot shares, "2" - in the 100-th shares of the warrant. §   Maxlot -  is the maximum lot of volume in a series. §   Stoploss - is the number of points from the warrant. §   Lz is -  the volume of the warrant at which a series is closed in without a loss. §   Takeprofit -  is the number of points from the warrant. §   Pips - i
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Uzman Danışmanlar
//////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                                                             Live Signal  =     signals An expert based on    (   AUD , CAD   ) Download Setfile on Comment    Time frame     =    M15  Working Time    24 hours   5 day week  Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working      Have Stop loss Base on Max DD  it is a ful
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Uzman Danışmanlar
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
YY Line of Renko on the Chart
Yuryi Yatsenko
5 (3)
Göstergeler
This indicator is the basis for an Expert Advisor that can be categorized as "almost Grail". See details below.             This indicator displays the projection of the Renko chart on the price chart. This projection is displayed as a stepped line, not as "bricks" (rectangles). See slides 1 and 2. Abbreviated name of the indicator: LRC – L ine of R enko on the price C hart.             The principle of its construction is very simple. First, a grid of horizontal lines (levels) is bu
FREE
YY Mono Waves MT5
Yuryi Yatsenko
3 (1)
Göstergeler
The Mono Waves indicator is designed to display the wave behavior of the market on a chart. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.   This indicator uses the PPPC (Point-Percent Price Channel) indicator, which can be downloaded for free from the  Market .              When the market moves up, the upper border of the price channel is built on High candlestick prices (for more details, see the description of the PPPC indicator at the link given above). The higher the High prices rise
FREE
YY PP Price Channel MT5
Yuryi Yatsenko
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
The Point-Percent Price Channel (PPPC or PP Price Channel) indicator is designed to display on the chart a channel whose width is specified both as a percentage of the current price and in points. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.             When the market moves up, the upper border of the channel is built at the price of High candles. In this case, the lower boundary follows the upper one at a strictly specified distance. When the price touches the lower border of the channe
FREE
YY PP Price Channel
Yuryi Yatsenko
Göstergeler
The Point-Percent Price Channel (PPPC or PP Price Channel) indicator is designed to display on the chart a channel whose width is specified both as a percentage of the current price and in points. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.             When the market moves up, the upper border of the channel is built at the price of High candles. In this case, the lower boundary follows the upper one at a strictly specified distance. When the price touches the lower border of the channe
FREE
YY Mono Waves
Yuryi Yatsenko
Göstergeler
The Mono Waves indicator is designed to display the wave behavior of the market on a chart. Its appearance is presented on slide 1.   This indicator uses the PPPC (Point-Percent Price Channel) indicator, which can be downloaded for free from the Market .             When the market moves up, the upper border of the price channel is built on High candlestick prices (for more details, see the description of the PPPC indicator at the link given above). The higher the High prices rise, t
FREE
YY Multi Waves
Yuryi Yatsenko
4 (3)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays the wave structure of the market in the form several wave levels nested in each other. For each of these levels an automatic preliminary (draft) marking of waves in Elliott's style (123..., ABC... etc.) is created. This markup is completely automatic and absolutely univocal. The indicator is especially useful for beginner wave analysts, because among all the possible versions for wave marking, it allows you to immediately take the most adequate version as a ba
YY Multi Waves MT5
Yuryi Yatsenko
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays the wave structure of the market in the form several wave levels nested in each other. For each of these levels an automatic preliminary (draft) marking of waves in Elliott's style (123..., ABC... etc.) is created. This markup is completely automatic and absolutely univocal. The indicator is especially useful for beginner wave analysts, because among all the possible versions for wave marking, it allows you to immediately take the most adequate version as a ba
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt