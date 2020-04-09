YY Renko Random Robot

This Expert Advisor belongs to the "almost Grail" category. What does this mean? This means that this EA makes it possible to trade profitably in almost any trading situation (with the exception of a very specific and rare situation, which will be considered separately below). The words "any trading situations" mean not only standard things (such as a trend or flat), but also any other patterns and/or figures, including the most unexpected and "arty-crafty", and which do not even have names in the framework of traditional technical analysis. This is not an unfounded statement: below in the text we will show specific examples of the profitable work of this Expert Advisor on a variety of patterns (both standard and not so).

But first things first. First of all, it is highly recommended to read the description of the free indicator "YY Line of Renko on the Chart" [link], on the basis of which this Expert Advisor is built. After this introduction, many things will become clear, which will be discussed below.

* * *

So, if you have already read the description of this indicator, then you should know the following:

- it is convenient to represent price movements in the form of a stepped line (Renko chart);

- the movement of the market differs little from a random discrete walk;

- despite the randomness of these price movements, there are four main Patterns (two trending and two flat) that occur most often;

- depending on the success of working with these four Patterns, each expert can be assigned to one of four groups: "not Grail", "semi Grail", "almost Grail", "pure Grail";

- this expert belongs to the category "almost Grail" according to formal features.

* * *

<For the continuation and full text of the description, see the attached file in the first post on the "Comments" tab>



