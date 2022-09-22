Trend deviation scalper MT4
- Göstergeler
- Ekaterina Saltykova
- Sürüm: 1.20
- Güncellendi: 22 Eylül 2022
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Trend deviation scalper - is the manual system to scalp choppy market places. Indicator defines bull/bear trend and it's force. Inside exact trend system also defines "weak" places, when trend is ready to reverse. So as a rule, system plots a sell arrow when bull trend becomes weak and possibly reverses to bear trend. For buy arrow is opposite : arrow is plotted on bear weak trend. Such arrangement allows you to get a favorable price and stand up market noise. Loss arrows are closing by common profit. Lot increase never used. Every arrow represent initial lot size.
Main Indicator's Features
- Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculates all history datas,refreshing main settings or Metatrader refreshes new incomming datas);
- Every signal comes at the open of new bar(system uses only confirmed signals);
- Indicator has Alerts, Mail and Push notifications(allow to trade out of PC, from smartphone/mobile app);
- System is 100% autoadaptive no need manual adjusting. Just set up and start trading.
- Possible to disable arrow strategy and use only histogram.
Recommendations for trading
- Scalping timefrsmes: M1-M15 range;
- Volatility pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, GOLD, Crypto;