Reverse side scalper MT4
- Göstergeler
- Ekaterina Saltykova
- Sürüm: 1.40
- Güncellendi: 22 Eylül 2022
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Reverse side scalper is the manual trading system, that works on choppy(anti-trend) market. As a rule markets are on 80% choppy and only 20% is trend phase. System is based on custom step Moving and RSI and reverse pattern. System defines up movement, down movement, trend / choppy phases. Indicator plots Buy signal arrow when current direction is down and phase is trend, Sell signal arrow is plotted when currently is up movement and phase is trend. As a rule it allows to "catch" local maximum/minimum and easy scalp it. System is autoadaptive, but you can adjust step MA period, and overbought/oversold levels.
Main Indicator's Features
- Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculates all history datas,refreshing main settings or Metatrader refreshes new incomming datas);
- Every signal comes at the open of new bar(system uses only confirmed signals);
- Indicator has Alerts, Mail and Push notifications(allow to trade out of PC, from smartphone/mobile app);
- System is 100% autoadaptive no need manual adjusting. Just set up and start trading.
- Possible to disable arrow strategy and use only histogram.
Recommendations for trading
- Scalping timeframes: M5-H4 range;
- Most recommended - EURJPY, USDJPY, EURGBP, NZDUSD,AUDUSD;