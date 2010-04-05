A lot of traders who start trading on the stock exchange or Forex are looking for THE martingale in trading. That is to say the mostly automated trading strategy using an expert advisor or a trading robot which will let them grow their capital in complete safety. Here is PX Trend Martingale Reverse EA.

The PX Martingale Reverse Expert Advisor has a rather straightforward logic. It's a Martingale EA, which means it ONLY PLACES ONE ORDER AT A TIME. It will put an order at any market price and wait for the Stop Loss or Take Benefit to be reached. When the Stop Loss is hit, the trade is multiplied by the Martingale Factor, and the order is reversed. This process is repeated until the TP is reached. The EA then resets the machine and starts it all over again. This Logic for the EA avoids a typical Martingale error. That is, while a Martingale can only be used in a ranging market, this EA has the inverse and reverse law, and it will fit well in trending markets.



Easy to install



Multiple Charts Setup: you need multiple charts to trade all symbols



Multiple currency pairs support

Doesn't open trades during periods of low liquidity and bank rollover (0:00-1:00)

Market execution



Solid backtest and live performance

The EA must be attached to MULTIPLE H1 charts, EURUSD is recommended (because it has the most price ticks)



If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter



Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

The EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using a really good ECN broker.



The EA should run on a VPS continuously

Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter



Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot



Fixed Lot Martingale - Option



Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades

ST Adjustment



TP Adjustment



Magic - Magic number

Features:How to installRequirementsSetting

Risk Warning:

Before you buy PX Trend Martingale Reverse EA please be aware of the risks involved.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).

The back-tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.



