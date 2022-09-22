Early WPR divergence indicator MT4
- Göstergeler
- Ekaterina Saltykova
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Güncellendi: 22 Eylül 2022
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Early WPR divergence - is the manual system to define trend reverse. Green histogram shows main trend, Orange one - shows "short"/local trend. System is looking for clear divergence between both trends and pick up position(plot buy/sell arrows). When main trend is up, but local trend reverses to bearish trend and get's big power - sell arrow is plotted; When main trend is down, but local trend reverses to bullish trend and get's big power - buy arrow is plotted;
Main inputs are :
- mediumTrendPeriod - main period for trend calculation;
- localTrendPeriod - short period for trend calculation;
- zeroTrigger - neutral point for medium and local trends;
- upTrigger - strong Bullish point for medium trend;
- dnTrigger - strong Bearish point for medium trend;
Main Indicator's Features
- Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculates all history datas,refreshing main settings or Metatrader refreshes new incomming datas);
- Every signal comes at the open of new bar(system uses only confirmed signals);
- Indicator has Alerts, Mail and Push notifications(allow to trade out of PC, from smartphone/mobile app);
- Possible to disable arrow strategy and use only histogram.
Recommendations for trading
- Scalping timefrsmes: M1-M15 range;
- Volatility pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, GOLD, Crypto;