RangeMaster FX MT4

EA Introduction

The EA we have carefully crafted was previously an internal proprietary stable strategy tool. It focuses on capturing market patterns specific to time zones, standing out with high-frequency orders and a robust win rate, suitable for flexible traders with small capital. Whether from backtesting or live trading perspectives, it has demonstrated excellent stability, making it particularly suitable for users who wish to gradually accumulate profits in the forex market. We speak with real signals.

Real-time Signals

Real performance with no human interference

IC Markets RAW Account High Risk: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2263555

IC Markets RAW Account Low Risk: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2265629

Instructions for Use https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759784

Applicable Accounts and Platforms

Please note, to ensure the strategy characteristics of the EA are fully utilized, it is recommended to use in ECN or RAW accounts, zero-spread accounts, or other low-spread, high-liquidity environments. If the backtesting results are not ideal, it may be due to the account type not being suitable, and it is suggested to use a low-spread broker. The platform account currently used for our signals is the IC Markets RAW account.

The current price is an early bird price. The target price is $2,000. The price will be gradually increased based on sales performance.

Core Advantages

  • Highly Adaptive Market Strategy: Utilizing the unique volatility of the market open time periods, ensuring a daily active order count, capturing profit opportunities almost uninterruptedly.
  • Hardly affected by news: Very few news releases during EA trading periods.
  • Realistic Backtesting Performance: Using the "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks" mode in MT5 for in-depth backtesting, the results are highly consistent with live trading, directly demonstrating the EA's performance in real market conditions.
  • Regular Optimization and Updates: The initially released EA version has undergone multiple improvements and adaptability tests, ensuring long-term stable performance. We will continue to optimize it in the future to keep up with market changes.
  • Genuine Performance: This is an honest trading system, without any off-market tricks, and it only requires a suitable trading environment.

Backtesting and Data

Long-term backtesting has shown that the high-frequency strategy results in significant compounding returns over an extended testing period; appropriately increasing the trade size can also improve the return rate in the short term, but it also increases the risk, so it is recommended to operate cautiously and gradually. Long-term low-risk returns are the most ideal. Excessively large trade sizes may also cause slippage due to platform liquidity constraints.

Purchase Notice

Currently, the EA is available at an early bird price, and the price will be adjusted after reaching a specified sales volume.

After purchase, please send us a private message to obtain the latest version of the user manual and important notes, activities, etc.

After purchase, please subscribe to our channel to receive updates and other information. After opening the link, don't forget to click the subscribe button in the upper right corner.

Subscription link: https://www.mql5.com/zh/channels/rangemaster

Usage Parameters

  • Applicable Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, other currency pairs require self-optimization
  • Account Type: ECN or RAW, zero-spread accounts, etc., to ensure low-spread, high-liquidity
  • Time Frame: Any
  • Leverage Ratio: Recommended 1:30 or higher, 1:500 or above is best
  • Minimum Deposit: $50 or equivalent
  • GMT: Automatic, no need for manual setting
  • Maximum Trading Volume: Moderate control to avoid the impact of slippage
  • Compatibility: Can be used with other EAs, has anti-slippage mechanism (reduces but cannot completely avoid slippage)
  • MT5 Version: Check MT5 version

Feedback and Support

If you encounter any issues, please contact the customer support team by private message, and we will respond within 24 hours to ensure complete support for you. Send us a private message

* If the broker's liquidity is insufficient, excessively large trade sizes may cause slippage. Please control the order size appropriately.

